A viral video purportedly from near Noida, Uttar Pradesh, shows a man washing green vegetables in a dirty, stagnant pond, sparking widespread outrage on social media. The footage has ignited conversations about food safety and hygiene standards, with many viewers demanding stricter regulations and action against the individual.

A man washing bundles of green veggies in what seemed to be a dirty, stagnant pond in a video purportedly taken close to Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked new conversations about food safety and cleanliness. Many viewers questioned the hygienic standards maintained before product reaches customers after seeing the film, which has been extensively shared on social media.

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In the video, several bundles of leafy vegetables can be seen being dipped and rinsed in murky water. The pond appears to be located in an open backyard area, with a cow tied nearby. Additional bundles of vegetables, covered and stacked beside the water body, are also visible in the clip. The person behind the camera voiced concerns about the poor state of the water used to clean the vegetables as the video was being taken.

“Look Noida residents, these are your protein-rich vegetables. Look how your vegetables are being washed in such clean water,” the man recording the incident was heard saying.

Meanwhile, the individual washing the vegetables appeared unfazed by the recording and even smiled toward the camera.

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Internet Reacts

The video aroused fury among multiple viewers, many of whom demanded tougher food safety regulations.

"The person making the video is aware that this is improper, yet is smiling as if everything is OK. And anyone caught washing food in such water should face instant imprisonment. "What is going on in the country?" one person asked.

"The police need to identify the man and take strict action against him," said another.

Some viewers also questioned whether the vegetables were actually meant for human consumption. “Are those vegetables really for selling? Are they for animals by any chance? Even if they are for animals, this is just not acceptable,” another user remarked.

“India is such a goner country. Nother is good anymore,” another comment read.