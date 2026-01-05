A new public health initiative in Assam has ignited a debate online after video of a bike-attached ambulance from Udalguri district went viral, dividing public opinion.

A new public health initiative in Assam has ignited a debate online after video of a bike-attached ambulance from Udalguri district went viral, dividing public opinion. While authorities tout it as a life-saving innovation to help patients reach hospital faster, some have slammed the move as “undignified” and “insensitive,” raising concerns over patient safety, privacy and basic human dignity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As per reports, the two-wheeler ambulance system, recently introduced by the Assam government, is aimed at tackling one of the state’s biggest healthcare challenges - delays in emergency response, particularly in rural and remote areas. Designed to manoeuvre through narrow roads and congested stretches where conventional ambulances often struggle, the bike ambulances are meant to ensure rapid medical assistance during critical moments.

Officials backing the initiative argue that the service could be a game-changer for underserved regions. According to them, trained first responders can reach patients faster, administer immediate care and transport them to nearby health facilities without losing precious time.

However, many netizens questioned how patients especially those in severe distress could be transported safely on a two-wheeler. Others flagged concerns over exposure, lack of privacy and the overall optics of the arrangement, calling it a step that risks compromising patient dignity in the name of efficiency.