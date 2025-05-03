Police have solved the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, killed on May 1 in Bajpe's Kinnimajal. The attack was planned as an act of revenge. Eight suspects have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing into the motive behind the killing.

Mangaluru: The police have cracked the case of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's murder, which occurred on May 1st in Bajpe's Kinnimajal. Investigations indicate that the killing was a revenge attack, meticulously planned by a group. It has been revealed that Safwan, a notorious figure, was driving the mini container lorry used for fish transport, while Muzambil drove the Swift car involved in the crime. Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, and the investigation is ongoing.

Suhas Shetty was involved in the Fazil murder case that took place in Surathkal on July 28, 2022. Suhas Shetty was a key accused in the Fazil murder case, which was carried out in retaliation for the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru. It has now come to light that this was the reason for his death. It has been learnt that one of the arrested, Adil Mehroof, is Fazil's brother.

Information about the killers of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty is as follows:

Abdul Safwan (resident of Shantigudde, 29 years old, driver) Niyaz (resident of Shantigudde, 28 years old, mason helper) Mohammed Muzamil (resident of Kenjar Apartment, 32 years old, worked as a salesman in Saudi Arabia 4 months ago, got married 4 months ago) Kalander Shafi (31 years old, resident of Kursu Gudde, salesman in Bangalore) Ranjith (19 years old, resident of Chikkamagaluru, driver) Nagaraj (20 years old, resident of Chikkamagaluru, worked in a tent shop) Mohammed Rizwan (28 years old, resident of Jokatte, Mangalore, worked in oil plant shutdown in Saudi Arabia) Adil Mehroof (Fazil's brother)

Earlier, Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara held a press conference in Mangaluru and stated that the police have arrested eight people involved in the crime. All of them are currently in police custody, and the investigation into the Suhas Shetty murder case is ongoing. The eight arrested individuals are being investigated. The Suhas Shetty incident and the murder of Ashraf four days prior have once again challenged communal harmony here. Eight people have been arrested in the Suhas Shetty case and 21 in the Ashraf case.

"We will not allow peace to be disturbed in the district under any circumstances," said Dr G Parameshwara.

Was the plan made in advance? Why did two Hindu youths from Kalasa leave town?

With the names of two youths from Kalasa, Chikkamagaluru district, coming to the forefront in the murder, suspicions have arisen that the conspiracy to kill Suhas had been in the works for a month. Ranjith and Nagaraj, the youths from Kalasa, had left their jobs and come to Mangaluru a month ago. They used to work in a tent shop in Kalasa town. It has been learnt that both youths were addicted to alcohol and used to consume it regularly.