Police suspect contract killers in Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's murder. Eight suspects, including two Hindu youths, are in custody. Interrogation is ongoing. Home Minister to review law and order in Mangaluru amid rising tensions.

Mangaluru: A major conspiracy has been uncovered in the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. Police have gathered information indicating the involvement of contract killers. Reports suggest that eight suspects are now in custody, including two Hindu youths. The police operation was based on video evidence, and the suspects are currently undergoing intensive interrogation.

Official announcement expected today

A group of assailants waylaid and murdered Hindu activist Suhas Shetty near Bajpe, Mangaluru, on May 1. Shetty's funeral took place yesterday at his home in Karinja. The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the state. The police are actively investigating and have intensified the interrogation of the suspects. Some of those detained were residing in Dakshina Kannada. An official press conference by the Mangaluru Commissioner is expected today regarding the arrests.

Two arrests in Chikkamagaluru?

Explosive information has surfaced suggesting the involvement of Hindu youths in the attack on Suhas Shetty. Two youths from Kalasa, Chikkamagaluru, were reportedly associated with the notorious Safwan gang in Mangaluru. Both are in custody and are being interrogated.

Home minister's meeting on law and order in Mangaluru

The situation in Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru, remains tense. The Suhas Shetty case has angered Hindu organisations, leading to protests. The district bandh called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations on May 2 was successful. Incidents of stone-pelting on buses were reported in some areas. Prohibitory orders are in effect across Dakshina Kannada.

Against this backdrop, Home Minister G. Parameshwara is visiting Mangaluru today. He will hold a meeting at 11am with District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the Mangaluru Commissioner, and other officials to discuss law and order measures.

BJP slams Congress

The BJP has taken the Suhas Shetty case seriously, accusing the Congress government of appeasement politics that allegedly emboldened the attackers. Opposition leader R. Ashoka and BJP state president BY Vijayendra attended Suhas Shetty’s funeral on May 2, along with local BJP leaders. They strongly condemned the Congress government and demanded the swift arrest and strict punishment of the culprits.

Grief engulfs the family

Suhas Shetty’s family is inconsolable. He was the sole breadwinner and has left behind ailing parents. His mother, Sulochana, tearfully mourned the loss of her son, who, she said, lived and breathed Hindutva.