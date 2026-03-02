Top businessmen propose turning Shivamogga into Karnataka’s next digital hub, citing infrastructure and talent. Locals protest online, fearing environmental damage and overcrowding, insisting they don’t want another Bengaluru.

Shivamogga: Some of the state's top businessmen think Shivamogga, the gateway to the Malnad region, has all the makings of Karnataka's next 'Digital Powerhouse'. But this proposal has met with some serious backlash on social media from the people of Malnad, whose message is loud and clear: 'We don't want another Bengaluru'.

What's the businessmen's big plan?

At an event on Saturday, representatives from the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) and other top entrepreneurs discussed Shivamogga's future. Their logic is simple: Shivamogga now has great roads, a fancy new airport, and a lot of talented young people. So, they believe it can be developed into the next hub for technology and industry, which would also take some pressure off Bengaluru.

So why are netizens so angry?

The moment this statement came out, a heated debate erupted on social media. The people of Shivamogga, in particular, are looking at this plan with a lot of anxiety. One user commented, "Anna, we are all living peacefully here, please don't even think of coming this side." Another person vented, "For us, saving our forests, environment, and nature is what matters. We don't want the chaotic life of Bengaluru."

'We don't want to be another Bengaluru'

The horror stories of Bengaluru's traffic, air pollution, and overcrowding have clearly spooked the people of Malnad. The general feeling is, "We have clean air and good people here. Let us live our lives peacefully with our festivals and fairs. Don't bring your outside culture here and destroy what we have."

Some netizens even suggested that if development is the goal, cities like Hubli, Belagavi, Ballari, or Bagalkote are far better options. One person pointed out, "Bagalkote is Karnataka's only planned city, why not take such projects there?"

Development is fine, but not destruction!

Of course, for any district to develop, industries must come and jobs must be created. But the question everyone is asking is: do we need development that comes at the cost of Malnad's sensitive environment? The people's concern, that they don't want "barren land, an artificial life, and a foreign culture," is also completely valid.

Overall, a big debate has kicked off between the businessmen's dream of making Shivamogga a digital hub and the people's determination to save their environment. Now, we have to wait and see if the government can find a way to balance both development and conservation.

