Bengaluru, our very own Silicon City, is once again in the news for its infamous traffic. And this time, the whole discussion has been kicked off by a German YouTuber named Liz, thanks to her hilarious but totally sarcastic post.

Advice for Cab Travellers

Liz shared her experience of travelling in a cab in Bengaluru and took a solid dig at the city's traffic situation. "Anyone travelling in a cab in Bengaluru should be well-prepared beforehand," she said. She advised people to carry their meals and snacks, take out their laptops, and start working. Why? Because you'll probably have to finish half your day's work stuck in traffic. "I'm doing just that. I took all my calls right here from the cab," she added sarcastically. While her words were funny, they perfectly captured the daily struggle of Bengaluru's commuters.

As soon as Liz's post went up, it went viral, and the reactions started pouring in. Many people, especially IT employees and those who travel long distances for work daily, completely agreed with her. They said she was only speaking the truth and shared their own horror stories.

A Full-Blown Debate

On the other hand, some people were not happy and slammed the post as an unnecessary criticism of the city. A few netizens argued that traffic is a problem in many big cities, and it's not fair to target only Bengaluru. They also pointed out that people often ignore the city's good side—its hospitality, job opportunities, and culture—and only focus on the traffic.

Overall, Liz's post, with its mix of humour and sarcasm, has brought Bengaluru's traffic problem back into the spotlight. Whether you take it as a joke or a serious comment on the city's infrastructure issues, one thing is for sure: for many people, Bengaluru's traffic remains a massive daily challenge.

