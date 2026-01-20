A temple priest was brutally hacked to death near a cemetery in Karnataka’s Kolar district after allegedly performing a black magic ritual on Amavasya. Police are probing multiple angles as fear grips nearby villages.

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves across Karnataka, a temple priest was brutally hacked to death near Araleri village in Malur taluk of Kolar district, shortly after allegedly performing a black magic ritual on Amavasya. The gruesome murder, which occurred near a village cemetery, has triggered fear and panic among local residents.

The deceased has been identified as Anji alias Anjinappa (45), a priest associated with the Hullur Chowdeshwari Temple. Known locally for conducting rituals involving black magic and Kali worship, Anjinappa was attacked late on Sunday night while returning home on his motorcycle after completing the rituals.

According to the police, unidentified assailants waylaid him and repeatedly assaulted him with a machete, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene.

Black Magic Ritual Performed on Amavasya

Police sources said Anjinappa had allegedly conducted a black magic ritual at a temple located within the village cemetery on Amavasya. As part of the ritual, a clay doll was reportedly prepared, with nails pierced into various parts of the figure, followed by sorcery rituals performed using an Ashtamangala puja.

Items such as ritual materials and alcohol were allegedly used during the ceremony. Traces of the ritual were later found near the Hullur Kalikamba Temple, where a clay doll and other objects were discovered scattered at the site.

Rituals Conducted in the Name of Exorcism

Villagers said Anjinappa was known for performing rituals claimed to provide relief from demonic possession, evil spirits, and personal misfortunes. People from nearby villages reportedly visited him seeking solutions to their problems.

Special rituals were usually conducted on Amavasya, and locals stated that several people had gathered at the temple on Sunday night for these ceremonies before leaving later in the night.

Multiple Angles Being Probed

The murder has raised several questions and suspicions. Anjinappa is survived by two wives, and investigators are examining whether the killing was linked to personal rivalry, disputes arising from sorcery practices, land-related issues, or other forms of enmity.

A key focus of the investigation is to determine whether the priest developed hostility with someone following the ritual conducted that night.

Senior Police Officials Visit Crime Scene

Following the incident, District Superintendent of Police Kannika Sikriwal, along with Malur police officials, visited the crime scene and conducted an inspection. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and police have launched a detailed investigation, examining all possible angles to determine the motive behind the murder.

Fear and Tension in the Area

The brutal killing near the village cemetery has created an atmosphere of fear across Araleri and surrounding areas. Residents said they are deeply disturbed by the incident, which has heightened anxiety and tension among villagers.

Police have assured the public that all aspects of the case will be thoroughly investigated and that those responsible will be brought to justice.