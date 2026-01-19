A Gwalior court sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for murdering her five-year-old son. She threw him from a roof to conceal an extramarital affair after he witnessed her with her lover.

In a disturbing case from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a local court has sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of her own five-year-old son, in an attempt to hide her extramarital affair.

The tragic incident dates back to April 28, 2023, in the Thatipur police station area of Gwalior, where the victim, five-year-old Jatin, was living with his parents. The accused, Jyoti Rathore, wife of a police constable, was allegedly involved in a relationship with her neighbour, Uday Indoliya, at the time of the crime.

According to the prosecution, the boy had followed his mother to the terrace of their two-storey house and witnessed her in a compromising position with Indoliya. Fearing that Jatin would disclose what he had seen to his father or others, Jyoti allegedly threw her son off the roof, causing him to sustain severe head injuries. He was rushed to a hospital after the fall but succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Initially, the child’s death was treated as an accidental fall, and the family did not suspect foul play. It was 15 days later when Jyoti reportedly broke down and admitted that she had made a “grave mistake” that suspicion began to grow.

Her husband, Dhyan Singh, sensing inconsistencies in her explanation, secretly recorded audio and video conversations in which Jyoti allegedly confessed to the murder. He also retrieved CCTV footage from cameras installed in their home, which supported the theory that the fall was deliberate. Armed with this evidence, Dhyan approached the police and filed a formal complaint, prompting a full investigation.

Police named both Jyoti and Indoliya as accused; however, during the trial, the court found sufficient circumstantial and recorded evidence to convict Jyoti of murder and sentenced her to life imprisonment. The court acquitted Indoliya, citing insufficient evidence directly linking him to the act.

The verdict highlights how digital evidence, including CCTV and recorded confessions, can be pivotal in unravelling crimes that initially appear accidental or unclear. Public reaction has been one of shock and outrage, with many questioning how such a heinous act could be committed by a parent entrusted with a child’s safety.

The case also raises broader concerns about family dynamics, extramarital affairs, and the extreme measures some individuals may take to conceal their personal lives, even at the cost of innocent life. It underscores the importance of thorough investigation and community awareness in uncovering the truth behind suspicious deaths.