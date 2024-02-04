Mathura dispute: Aurangzeb demolished temple to make way for Shahi Idgah Mosque, says ASI in RTI response

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute: A Right To Information inquiry has revealed that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb was involved in demolishing a temple to construct the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura, as per information obtained from the Archaeological Department in Agra.

In a significant revelation concerning the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute in Mathura, a Right To Information inquiry has brought to light the involvement of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in the demolition of a temple to make way for the Shahi Idgah Mosque. The information, obtained from the Archaeological Survey of India department in Agra, asserts that the mosque stands on the grounds where Aurangzeb ordered the destruction of a pre-existing temple.

The RTI request was filed by Ajay Pratap Singh of Mainpuri, seeking details about temples across the country, including the birthplace of Shri Krishna in Mathura. In response, the Archaeological department referred to a Gazette published in 1920 during the British rule, asserting that the Katra Keshavdev Temple once occupied the site of the mosque. The temple, according to the information, was demolished, and the mosque was constructed in its place.

Advocate Mahendra Pratap, President of Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas, expressed the intention to present this evidence in both the Supreme Court and the High Court. The significance lies in the Gazette's documentation of the Keshav Dev temple at Katra mound, indicating its replacement by a mosque -- a crucial element supporting the claim that a temple was indeed demolished.

The dispute in Mathura bears similarities to the Ayodhya conflict, with Hindus asserting that Aurangzeb orchestrated the destruction of the temple, replacing it with a mosque. The current disagreement revolves around ownership rights to a total of 13.37 acres of land, with Shri Krishna Janmasthan claiming 10.9 acres and Shahi Idgah Mosque holding rights to two and a half acres.

The Hindu side contends that the mosque is an illegal encroachment and demands its removal, advocating for the land to be returned to Shri Krishna's birthplace. The newly-obtained RTI information fortifies their argument, and is set to be a crucial piece of supporting evidence in the ongoing legal battle.