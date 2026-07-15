Tumakuru district in Karnataka has intensified COVID-19 precautions after two deaths were reported in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Five screening checkposts have been set up along the Andhra border in Pavagada taluk, with health officials monitoring travellers and spreading awareness in border villages.

Tumakuru district has been placed on high alert after two COVID-19 deaths were reported in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. With Pavagada taluk sharing a long border with Andhra Pradesh, the district and taluk administrations have intensified precautionary measures to prevent the possible spread of the virus. Officials have begun closely monitoring people entering the state through border points and have stepped up screening efforts.

Five Checkposts Set Up At Key Border Points

To screen people and vehicles entering Pavagada taluk from Andhra Pradesh, five COVID-19 screening centres have been established at strategic border locations with immediate effect.

Checkposts have been activated at sensitive areas, including Rajavanti, Nagalamadike, Arasikere and TN Pete. Health workers, police personnel and revenue department officials have been deployed at all five centres to enforce precautionary measures and ensure effective screening.

Pavagada Tahsildar Issues Strict Instructions

The Pavagada Tahsildar has issued strict instructions to all Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) in the taluk, directing them to remain vigilant and ensure there are no lapses in monitoring.

The PDOs have been asked to closely monitor people arriving from Andhra Pradesh and create awareness among residents of border villages about COVID-19 safety measures.

Measures Follow District Collector’s Emergency Meeting

The precautionary measures were initiated following an emergency meeting held by the Tumakuru District Collector with all Tahsildars and senior health officials.

Following the meeting, the Pavagada taluk administration began implementing preventive measures in border areas as per the district administration's directions.

Officials have urged people not to panic but requested their cooperation with screening procedures at border points. Residents have also been advised to follow necessary safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.