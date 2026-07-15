Bengaluru will face a 12-hour water supply disruption on July 16 as BWSSB carries out emergency repairs on a 2700 mm Cauvery Stage 4 Phase 2 pipeline. Several areas across the city will be affected, with residents advised to store sufficient water in advance.

Bengaluru residents in several parts of the city will face a temporary water supply disruption on Thursday, July 16, 2026, as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has scheduled emergency maintenance work. The water supply will remain suspended for around 12 hours in areas covered under the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage 4, Phase 2, due to urgent repairs on a major pipeline.

Emergency Repairs On 2700 Mm Pipeline

According to BWSSB, the disruption is due to a leak in a scour valve of a 2700 mm pipeline that is part of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage 4, Phase 2.

To repair the leak and prevent further water wastage, the board will carry out emergency maintenance work, which requires the shutdown of pumping stations.

Water Supply To Remain Suspended For 12 Hours

The water supply will be suspended on Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

BWSSB has stated that once the repair work is completed, water supply will be restored in a phased manner across the affected areas.

BWSSB Appeals For Public Cooperation

The board has requested residents in the affected localities to store sufficient water in advance to meet their daily requirements.

BWSSB has also appealed to citizens to cooperate during the maintenance work and plan their water usage accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Areas To Be Affected Under Cauvery Stage 4, Phase 2

The following areas will face water supply disruption:

Nandini Layout 4th Block, BHEL Layout, Srinivasa Nagar, Jai Maruthi Nagar, Sakamma Layout, Narasimhaswamy Layout, Muneshwaranagar, Jnana Jyothi Nagar, Jnana Ganga Nagar, Mallathahalli, NTEF Layout, Railway Layout 1st and 2nd Phase, RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd Stage, Byraveshwaranagar, Sunkadakatte, Jayalakshmi Layout, Chandana Layout, Chandra Layout, Geleyara Balaga, Bilekahalli, Bhadrappa Layout, Upkar Layout, Ullal, Balaji Layout, Visvesvaraya Layout (Blocks 1 to 9), Prakruthi Nagar, Income Tax Layout, Dasarahalli Ward-15, Jalahalli Ward-16, HMT Ward-38, Peenya Industrial Area and Laggere.

Other affected areas include:

Rajagopalanagar Ward-70, Hegganahalli Ward-71, Herohalli Ward-72, Ullal Layout, Kengeri Upanagara, Vidyapeetha Road, Jnanabharathi, RR Nagar, Jyothi Layout, Mysore Road, Shirke, Mariyappanapalya, Vinayaka Layout, Nagarbhavi, Hullalu, Suvarna Layout, Nayandahalli, Ranganatha Colony, Cauvery Nagar, Papareddypalya, Annapurneshwari Nagar, Panchasheelanagar, Amruthahalli, Jakkur, Yelahanka New Town, Vidyaranyapura, Sahakara Nagar, Defence Colony, Channasandra, Nagawara, Hebbal, RT Nagar, Manipal County Road, Singasandra, Konappana Agrahara, Ambedkar Colony, areas around Hosur Road, Bommanahalli, Arekere, BTM Layout and JP Nagar.

Residents in these areas have been advised to make necessary arrangements in advance to avoid inconvenience during the temporary water supply shutdown.