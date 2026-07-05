Over 44,000 candidates appeared for the RSSB's LDC and Junior Assistant recruitment exam in Jodhpur. The test was conducted in two shifts across 129 centres with extensive arrangements by the administration to ensure a fair process.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is holding the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Assistant recruitment examination across 129 centres in Jodhpur on Sunday. Thousands of aspirants have gathered at designated locations to participate in the two-shift selection process, which is being monitored by local authorities to ensure a smooth conduct.

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A total of 44,308 candidates are appearing for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Assistant recruitment examination conducted by the RSSB across Jodhpur. The administration has made extensive arrangements to ensure the examination is conducted in a peaceful, fair, and orderly manner.

Exam Schedule and Security

Candidates will sit for the examination in two distinct shifts. The first, scheduled from 9:30 AM until 12:30 PM, includes General Science and General Knowledge. The subsequent session, running from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, evaluates proficiency in General Hindi and General English.

Meanwhile, the administration has advised candidates to arrive at their examination centres before the scheduled time. Police and administrative officials have been deployed to maintain law and order during the examination. Additionally, special surveillance will be maintained at sensitive centres to ensure the examination is conducted in a completely fair and transparent manner.

About the Selection Board

Meanwhile, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the State Government has established the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB).

According to the state government, the Board has been incorporated with the purpose of recruiting capable, competent, highly skilled individuals by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews wherever desired according to relevant recruitment rules.

The Board shall be committed to developing selection and recruitment procedures that conform to the global standards in testing, and promise selections by all fair means, of the most competent, capable, and skilled individuals for user departments. (ANI)