The CPI(M) slammed the Himachal Pradesh government's temporary recruitment policies, alleging they undermine job security, increase unemployment, and pave the way for privatizing essential public services. The party demanded regular appointments.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday strongly opposed the Himachal Pradesh government's recruitment policies that provide for temporary appointments in government departments, alleging that such measures would undermine job security, increase unemployment and pave the way for privatization of essential public services.

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In a statement, CPI(M) Himachal Pradesh State Secretary Sanjay Chauhan urged the state government to immediately stop recruitment through part-time, job trainee, multi-task worker (MTW), casual, outsourced and contractual arrangements and instead fill all vacancies through regular appointments.

The party alleged that the government has been continuously modifying recruitment rules to make temporary employment the norm, offering appointments on fixed honorariums without any assurance of long-term job security. CPI(M) added that these policies would particularly affect educated unemployed youth by creating uncertainty over their future and could lead to growing frustration among young job seekers. The party claimed that the increasing dependence on temporary employment was contributing to rising unemployment and public discontent in the state.

Concerns Over Job Trainee Policy

The CPI(M) said that while such recruitment practices were earlier confined to Group C and Group D posts, the government has now extended them to Group A and Group B positions. As examples, the party cited the state's recent decision to recruit 162 doctors and 335 assistant professors under the newly introduced Job Trainee Policy.

It claimed that doctors appointed under the policy would receive a fixed monthly salary of Rs 34,000, while assistant professors would be paid Rs 35,000 per month.

The party further alleged that appointments under the Job Trainee Policy would be valid for only two years, after which candidates would have to compete again through fresh examinations and interviews for any newly created regular posts. It claimed that the policy contains no provision for automatic regularization, leaving the future of employees uncertain.

CPI(M) also expressed concern that similar recruitment models could be adopted across other government departments in the future.

Neoliberal Policies and Privatization Fears

The party accused both the Central and Himachal Pradesh governments of pursuing neoliberal policies aimed at gradually privatizing essential public services, including education, healthcare, transport, electricity and drinking water. It alleged that changes in government policies were intended to facilitate the transfer of public services to private companies and corporate entities, warning that such privatization would increase the financial burden on citizens, reduce employment opportunities and make essential services more expensive and less accessible for the common people.

Party Demands Immediate Rollback

Demanding an immediate rollback of what it described as "anti-people policies," the CPI(M) called upon the government to halt privatization, implement a policy of regular recruitment across all departments and strengthen public services while ensuring they remain affordable and accessible.

The party also warned that if the government failed to reverse these policies, it would launch a statewide public movement against them. It appealed to all sections of society to unite in opposing what it termed the neoliberal and anti-people policies of both the Central and state governments.