A stray dog attack in Hulhalli village, Nanjangud, Karnataka, left 20 people injured, including children. Villagers demand urgent action from authorities as panic spreads. Victims received rabies shots at local hospitals.

Nanjangud: At least 20 people were injured in a stray dog attack in Hulhalli village on Thursday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. as schoolchildren were returning home when a stray dog suddenly began attacking them.

Dog bites spread panic among villagers

The dog also bit a man waiting near a bus stop, creating widespread panic. The victims included people of all ages, from young children to adults, with injuries reported on hands, legs, back, and thighs.

Victims treated at government and private hospitals By 7 pm, 11 victims, including Nishchita (4), Anita (35), Vinod (18), Anjali (12), Dhanush (5), Ravikumar (12), Armaan (3), Savita (37), Girish (40), Usab Khan (7), and Kalaswamy (36) were treated at the government community health centre. Over 10 others reportedly sought treatment at a private hospital.

Authorities urged to catch the stray dog

Despite efforts by villagers and gram panchayat staff, the dog could not be caught. Villagers are now demanding immediate intervention from authorities to capture the stray dog and prevent further incidents.

Doctors at the Hulhalli government hospital confirmed that 11 people received rabies vaccinations following the attack.