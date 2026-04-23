Karnataka SSLC Results 2026 have been declared with a record 94.10% pass percentage. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced the results early. Students can check their scores online at karresults.nic.in, KarnatakaOne app, SMS, WhatsApp, and DigiLocker.

The School Education and Literacy Department has announced the SSLC examination results for the 2025–26 academic session a day ahead of the scheduled date. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa officially declared the results on Thursday at 12 noon. The results were made available on the official website slightly earlier, and students were also able to access their scores through SMS notifications. The prompt declaration and multi-platform accessibility ensured that students could check their performance without delay or inconvenience.

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Record Pass Percentage of 94.10%

This year, Karnataka has achieved a remarkable pass percentage of 94.10%, marking a significant improvement compared to the previous year’s 66.14%. Out of 7,70,209 students who appeared for the examination, 7,26,704 have successfully passed. The education department credited consistent efforts at the district level, targeted academic support, and improved preparation strategies for the substantial rise in performance across the state.

District-wise Performance

In terms of district-wise results, Dakshina Kannada secured the top position, followed by Udupi in second place and Uttara Kannada in third. On the other hand, Kalaburagi recorded the lowest pass percentage among all districts. The overall improvement, however, reflects a widespread academic uplift across Karnataka.

Where to Check Results?

Students can access their SSLC examination results through the official website https://karresults.nic.in . Alternatively, results are also available via the KarnatakaOne mobile application. In addition, students have been receiving their results directly on their registered mobile numbers through SMS and WhatsApp services, ensuring wider and faster accessibility.

DigiLocker Mark Sheet Access

For the first time, students will be able to download their official mark sheets through DigiLocker. The digital mark sheets will be available from 12 noon on April 23. Students can access and download them via https://www.digilocker.gov.in . Detailed instructions for downloading are also available on the platform for ease of use.

Examination Pattern Update Following High Court Order

Following a directive from the High Court, the SSLC results this year have been declared using marks for the third language instead of grades. This change had been a subject of discussion prior to the announcement. The SSLC examinations were conducted between March 18 and April 2, with the revised evaluation method implemented accordingly.