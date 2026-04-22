Karnataka SSLC Results 2026 will be announced on April 23 at 12 PM by KSEAB. Students can check their scores via official website, SMS, WhatsApp, KarnatakaOne app, and DigiLocker. The board has ensured multiple easy and fast result access options.

The wait is almost over for lakhs of students across Karnataka as the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is set to announce the SSLC (Exam-1) 2026 results tomorrow, April 23, at 12 pm. The board has streamlined the result access process this year, making it easier for students to check their scores and download their marks cards through multiple digital and offline platforms. All preparations have been completed to ensure a smooth and hassle-free result declaration process.

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How To Check SSLC Results Online?

Students can check their results instantly through the official website: https://karresults.nic.in

The board has ensured multiple convenient options so that students do not face delays or technical issues.

Mobile App And Digital Access

Results will also be available on the ‘KarnatakaOne’ mobile application, allowing students to easily access their scores on smartphones.

SMS, WhatsApp And School Notice Boards

In addition to online platforms, the board will send result details directly via SMS and WhatsApp to the registered mobile numbers of students. The results will also be displayed at respective schools after 12 pm on the day of announcement.

Marks Card Available On DigiLocker

For the first time, students will be able to download their official marks card through DigiLocker.

Students can visit https://www.digilocker.gov.in to access their marks card from 12 noon onwards once the results are declared.

A video guide has also been released by the board to help students understand the process of downloading their marks card from DigiLocker.

Special Academic Update

Following a High Court order, marks for the third language, Hindi, will be awarded this time. The board has confirmed that all necessary arrangements are in place for the smooth publication of results.

Board Assures Smooth Process

Officials have stated that the entire evaluation and result preparation process has been completed, ensuring a timely and transparent declaration of SSLC results for 2026.