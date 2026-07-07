A 12-year-old boy in UP died of a snakebite on a Thursday, exactly two years after his father died from a snakebite on the very same day of the week.

In a truly shocking incident from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, a 12-year-old boy has died after being bitten by a snake, leaving the entire village terrified because of a chilling coincidence. The boy, Ayan, lived in the Kanshiram Colony on Malkapur Road.

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Here's What Happen

On Thursday morning, Ayan was playing with his friends when he hit a small baby snake with a stick and killed it. He then threw its body into a nearby sugarcane field.

Later that same night, while Ayan was sleeping at home, a snake bit him. His mother, Nasreen, woke up when she heard him screaming. She saw a huge six-foot-long cobra near the bed and, in a panic, managed to kill it. They immediately rushed Ayan to a hospital, but sadly, doctors could not save him.

But here’s the part that has sent a wave of fear through the village. Exactly two years ago, Ayan’s father had also died from a snakebite. And his death also happened on a Thursday night. This strange and tragic coincidence has left the family and their neighbours in complete shock and fear.