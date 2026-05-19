In a shocking turn of events, two people were bitten by snakes in Thamarassery on the same day. A 10-year-old boy and a young man who works at a private firm are now getting treated in hospital.

In a scary series of events, two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were bitten by snakes in separate incidents in Thamarassery within a single day. Both are now undergoing treatment.

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The victims have been identified as Mohammed Rayan, the 10-year-old son of Korangad resident Yusuf, and 21-year-old Shameed from Chamavalappil in Koyilandi Naderi. Shameed works at a private company in Thachampoyil Chalakkara.

Rayan's incident happened around 6 pm the other day.

He was playing in a field near his house when the snake bit him. He was immediately rushed to the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital for first aid and then shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Shameed was bitten around 8 pm last night at Karadi, on the Thamarassery-Koyilandi state highway. It's still not clear which type of snake bit him. He also received first aid at the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital before being moved to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.