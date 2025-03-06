Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER: Man hangs and burns daughter's body over love affair in Anantapur

A 55-year-old man in Anantapur allegedly killed his daughter by hanging and later burned her body, frustrated over her love affair.

Anantapur: In a shocking incident in Anantapur, a 55-year-old man allegedly killed his daughter and burned her body due to his disapproval of her love affair, police reported on Wednesday. According to officials, T Ramanjaneyulu from Guntakal town took his 20-year-old daughter, T Bharati, to a secluded location in Kasapuram village on March 1 around 1 p.m. There, he allegedly hanged her and later doused her body with petrol before setting it on fire to completely destroy any evidence.

Police revealed that Bharati had been in a relationship for five years, despite her family's disapproval. She was deeply attached to her boyfriend and had repeatedly defied her parents. According to officers, she even threatened to take her own life and refused to communicate with her mother.

Frustrated by her continued defiance, her father, Ramanjaneyulu, took her to Kasapuram on March 1, where he allegedly hanged her from a tree.

Police stated that Bharati was in her second year of graduation in Kurnool, while her boyfriend was pursuing his studies in Hyderabad.

She was the youngest of four daughters and the only one to receive a formal education, as her three elder sisters had not studied. Her parents had high aspirations for her future, officers added.

Following the incident, Ramanjaneyulu surrendered to the police. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him under BNS Section 103.

