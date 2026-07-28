Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra demanded a CBI probe into alleged recruitment irregularities, including in KPSC. He accused the Congress government of corruption, failing to fill 2.5 lakh posts, and playing with the future of the youth.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into all alleged recruitment irregularities, including those in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), accusing the Congress government of "playing with the future of the youth" by failing to ensure a transparent recruitment process and fill vacant government posts.

Addressing a protest organised by KPSC aspirants and other job seekers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Vijayendra alleged that large-scale irregularities in government recruitment had eroded public trust and deprived deserving candidates of employment opportunities. "The Congress government is playing with the future of the youth. All recruitment irregularities, including those in KPSC, must be handed over to the CBI. The government has completely failed to ensure transparency in recruitment, and those responsible must be brought to justice," he said.

Widespread Corruption Allegations

Alleging widespread corruption in KPSC recruitments, Vijayendra claimed that ineligible candidates were securing government jobs through bribery while meritorious aspirants were being denied opportunities. He further alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 400 Veterinary Officers, claiming there were allegations that bribes ranging from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 90 lakh per post had been demanded. He also alleged that the recruitment process may have involved transactions exceeding Rs 350 crore, and sought an explanation from the state government regarding the alleged scam.

Failure to Fill Vacant Posts

The BJP leader also accused the Congress government of failing to fill nearly 2.5 lakh vacant government posts, including thousands of teaching positions, despite repeated demands from job aspirants and teachers' associations. He said recruitment for teachers in subjects such as Physical Education, Music, Kannada, Science and Hindi, as well as GPSTR recruitment, had remained pending for 15 to 20 years, particularly affecting the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Calls for Transparent Recruitment System

Vijayendra further urged the state government to introduce a transparent, technology-driven recruitment system on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to ensure fairness from examinations to declaration of results. He also alleged that many job aspirants were crossing the upper age limit while waiting for recruitment notifications, and accused the government of neglecting the interests of unemployed youth.

BJP Vows Continued Protests

Assuring continued support to job seekers, Vijayendra said the BJP would continue raising the issue both on the streets and inside the Karnataka Legislature until the government addressed the concerns of aspirants and ensured a transparent recruitment process. (ANI)