A man’s sudden death in Tumakuru’s Dasarahalli village, initially believed to be a heart attack, has now been revealed as murder. Suspicion grew when his wife remarried just 19 days later. The victim’s sister filed a complaint, prompting police to exhume the body. A post-mortem found suffocation marks. Wife and her lover killed the man with pillow.

A shocking murder case has come to light from Dasarahalli village in Tumakuru district of Karnataka. What was first believed to be a natural death due to a heart attack has now been revealed as a planned murder. The man, whose name has not been disclosed, died suddenly at his home in Dasarahalli, which falls under the Hebbur police station limits. His wife, Asha, told neighbours and relatives that he had suffered a heart attack. The family believed the explanation and the man was buried soon after the funeral rituals. For several days, the incident appeared to be a tragic but natural death.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Man as He Stands Silent | Viral Gurugram Video Stirs Outrage

Wife's quick remarriage raises suspicion

However, the situation took a strange turn when Asha remarried just 19 days after her husband’s death. The sudden marriage shocked people in the village.

Villagers and relatives began questioning how a woman who had just lost her husband could get married again so quickly. Many started to suspect that something was not right.

The unusual behaviour also raised concerns within the man’s family.

Sister approaches police with doubts

The deceased man’s sister was particularly troubled by the developments. She felt her brother’s death might not have been natural.

Believing something suspicious had happened, she filed a complaint with the Hebbur police station. In her complaint, she asked the police to investigate the death properly.

Taking the complaint seriously, the police decided to reopen the case.

Body exhumed for investigation

To find the truth, the police arranged for the body to be exhumed. The process of digging up the body was carried out in the presence of the Tumakuru Tehsildar and other officials. A post-mortem examination was then conducted on the spot to determine the exact cause of death.

The results of the medical examination shocked both the police and the family.

Post-mortem reveals suffocation

The post-mortem report clearly stated that the man had not died of a heart attack.

Instead, doctors found signs that he had been suffocated. The report mentioned pressure marks around the neck area and evidence that his breathing had been blocked.

This confirmed that the death was not natural but the result of foul play.

Also Read: Kochi Man Lured by Woman Online, Beaten After Refusing Sex, Accused Arrested

Murder planned by wife and lover

After the report, the police detained Asha for questioning. During interrogation, investigators discovered that she had been in a relationship with another man. According to police sources, Asha and her lover believed her husband was an obstacle to their relationship.

They allegedly planned the murder together.

Police say that on the night of the incident, the husband was asleep in the house. The accused reportedly used a pillow to press against his face and suffocate him. The man died due to lack of oxygen.

Also Read: Woman Pins Boyfriend On Road During Clash In Thiruvananthapuram, Street Fight Video Goes Viral

Arrest and further investigation

Following the confession and evidence from the post-mortem report, the Hebbur police arrested Asha and her lover. Both accused have now been sent to judicial custody.

Police said the case might have been closed as a natural death if the victim’s sister had not raised doubts. Her persistence helped bring the truth to light. Investigators are continuing their probe to gather more evidence and complete the legal process.