Karnataka’s 2nd Nuclear Power plant: A looming threat to Bear Sanctuary and wildlife?

The Central Government's plan to set up Karnataka’s second nuclear power plant in the Arasinakeri bear sanctuary faces criticism. Environmentalists and farmers raise concerns about its impact on wildlife, human settlements, and nearby Tungabhadra Reservoir. 

Karnataka second nuclear power plant threat to bear sanctuary wildlife vkp
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

The Central Government's plan to establish a nuclear power plant in the Arasinakeri forest area of Koppal district has sparked controversy. This region, which was officially declared a bear sanctuary by the state government in January this year, is home to a significant population of bears and other wildlife. Environmentalists and farmers alike are raising concerns about the potential impact on the area's biodiversity and human settlements.

Bear Sanctuary at risk

The Arasinakeri forest, along with Methgal and nearby agricultural lands, falls under the bear sanctuary's jurisdiction. The region is known for its rich wildlife, including bears, leopards, wolves, and rabbits. Recent road accidents, human encroachments, and deforestation have already harmed the bear population, particularly their young ones. To mitigate further damage, the forest department has started erecting wire fences to safeguard the sanctuary.  

Bengaluru: Okalipura junction’s signal-free corridor to open by February end

However, the proposal to set up a nuclear power plant in this ecologically sensitive area has alarmed wildlife lovers. Environmentalist Indrajeet Ghorpade voiced his concerns, stating, "There is a vast wildlife reserve here, and we are working hard to protect it. Establishing a nuclear power plant in this region is surprising and concerning. We may approach the court and the Central Government's Environment Department to reconsider this decision."

The area surrounding the proposed site is not just home to wildlife but also dozens of villages. Farmers in the region depend on agriculture for their livelihood and fear the potential health risks and environmental damage associated with the power plant.  

The example of Devakara village near the Kaiga nuclear power plant in Karwar is a stark reminder. Once a thriving settlement, it is now deserted due to health issues attributed to nuclear radiation. Farmers and residents question whether it is appropriate to risk the lives of both people and animals by establishing another nuclear plant in such a region.  

Adding to the concerns is the proximity of the proposed site to the Tungabhadra Reservoir and River, located just 25–30 km away. Experts fear that any mishap could have severe consequences for water resources, further impacting the ecosystem and nearby communities.  

Swathi L, the Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Koppal, confirmed that the bear sanctuary includes the Arasinakeri region and wire fencing is being installed to protect wildlife. She added, "The forest department has identified hundreds of wildlife species here, making it a crucial conservation area."  

Central govt chooses Koppal for Karnataka’s 2nd Nuclear power plant; Locals express concern

The decision to establish a nuclear power plant in this sensitive zone has drawn widespread criticism. Wildlife conservationists, farmers, and environmental activists are questioning whether such a project aligns with the broader goals of sustainable development.  

The debate over the proposed nuclear power plant highlights the need to balance developmental priorities with ecological and human well-being. 

