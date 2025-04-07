L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal starrer going strong despite controversy; Collects THIS

Read Full Gallery

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is dominating the box office, nearing the Rs 100 crore milestone. A sequel to Lucifer, the political thriller blends local and global conflicts. Despite rave reviews, it faced controversy over its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots

Mohanlal ’s political thriller L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, continues its impressive theatrical run since its release on March 27. The film is on the verge of entering the prestigious Rs 100 crore club, with its total domestic earnings reaching Rs 98.35 crore by its 11th day. After a record-breaking opening of Rs 21 crore, the film witnessed a dip on the second day but maintained steady collections, surpassing Rs 84.35 crore by the end of its first week. The second Sunday alone contributed Rs 4.25 crore, with a Malayalam theatre occupancy rate of 33.90%.

L2: Empuraan sees Mohanlal reprising his role as Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi Ab’raam. The storyline follows his return from overseas, aided by Zayed (Prithviraj Sukumaran), as he aims to reclaim control from Chief Minister Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas). The film unfolds in two parallel narratives—one centered on Kerala’s political landscape and the other revolving around an international conflict between rival crime syndicates. While some critics noted that the merging of these two narratives felt slightly forced, the direction and writing effectively made the plot engaging.

Despite receiving widespread appreciation, L2: Empuraan faced controversy for its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Certain groups labeled it as “anti-national,” leading the CBFC to recommend several cuts. In response, the filmmakers made the necessary edits, removing 24 scenes, including sequences related to the riots. A total of 2 minutes and 8 seconds were trimmed, after which the film was granted a fresh certification.

The film garnered largely positive reviews from critics. According to News18 Showsha, L2: Empuraan functions as a standalone film despite being a sequel to Lucifer. The review highlighted how the film expands its scope significantly, raising the stakes with its dual narrative structure. While some aspects of the plot integration felt slightly contrived, the screenplay and direction managed to make it compelling and convincing.

