Bengaluru: Okalipura junction’s signal-free corridor to open by February end

Bengaluru’s eight-lane signal-free corridor at Okalipura Junction, delayed since 2013, will fully open by February end. BBMP has completed six lanes, with two underpasses nearing completion. Pending drainage and debris work will soon be finished. Railways seek ₹7 crore additional funds due to delays.

After nearly a decade, Bengaluru’s eight-lane signal-free corridor project at Okalipura Junction near Majestic is set to reach a significant milestone. The construction of two additional lanes, part of the long-pending project, is expected to be completed by the end of February.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) began construction of this corridor in 2013-14. While six lanes are already operational, the remaining two lanes—comprising underpasses beneath the Chennai railway line—have faced delays. According to Lokesh, Chief Engineer of the BBMP Planning Department, these underpasses are now nearing completion and will soon be open for public use.



Once operational, the additional lanes will improve access for commuters travelling between Malleshwaram, Rajajinagar, and Majestic. They will also ease connectivity to platforms 6, 7, and 8 of the Majestic railway station, benefiting passengers significantly.

The work of installing precast boxes under the railway tracks was entrusted to the Railway Department. While the box installation is complete, construction debris at the site remains to be cleared. Lokesh noted that after the Railway Department officially hands over the site to BBMP, drainage installation and road connectivity work will be finished, ensuring the entire stretch becomes fully functional for traffic.



Construction faced significant delays due to operational challenges. BBMP officials revealed that the heavy train traffic on the Chennai railway line allowed only limited work hours. Construction could be carried out only between 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., which meant progress was restricted to pushing the precast box just 2-3 feet under the railway tracks per day. This unavoidable constraint slowed the project considerably.

The BBMP initially allocated ₹80 crore to the Railway Department to install eight precast boxes under the Tumkur and Chennai railway tracks at the Okalipura Junction. However, cost escalations due to project delays have led the Railways to request an additional ₹7 crore. Lokesh confirmed that a proposal for the additional funds will be submitted to the Chief Commissioner and the state government for approval, and further actions will follow based on the decision.

