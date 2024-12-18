Central govt chooses Koppal for Karnataka’s 2nd Nuclear power plant; Locals express concern

The central government has selected Arasinakeri in Koppal district for Karnataka's second nuclear power plant. However, land shortages and environmental concerns, including the presence of a protected forest, have sparked strong opposition from locals. A survey is underway to assess land availability and address objections.

The central government has selected a site near Arasinakeri in Koppal district for the establishment of Karnataka's second nuclear power plant. However, the project faces opposition due to land shortages and environmental concerns, particularly involving nearby forest areas.

The central government, currently scouting for suitable locations to expand nuclear power generation, has chosen a site near Arasinakeri in Koppal district, Karnataka. This move follows the operational success of the Kaiga nuclear power plant near Karwar. However, the proposal has faced significant hurdles, with land requirements not being fully met in the selected area.



Govt favours Bengaluru again: Swift city, KWIN city announced; North Karnataka left with empty promises

A total of 1200 acres is needed for the nuclear power plant, but the available land near Arasinakeri falls short by almost half—only 615-635 acres are available. In light of this, the central government has instructed the Koppal district administration to gather details about the additional land that might be available in surrounding villages. The administration has been directed to check for land at least 3 km away from populated areas, ensuring no disruption to local communities.

As part of the procedure, the district administration has written to the Koppal Tahsildar, urging him to conduct a detailed survey and submit a report. The survey will include a panchnama (official record) and a revenue map, which will help determine if the required land is feasible for the project.

One of the major concerns regarding the proposed location is the land ownership and its environmental impact. Approximately 90% of the land earmarked by the central government is government-owned, and much of it falls within a protected forest area. The area is home to several wildlife species, including bears, leopards, deer, rabbits, and donkeys. Additionally, the state government has proposed creating a bear sanctuary in this area, with plans already submitted to the centre. This has fueled anger among locals, who argue that setting up a nuclear plant in a forested area is both risky and inappropriate.

The proposal has triggered strong opposition, especially from environmentalists and residents. Former VPA (Village Panchayat Association) member Kariyanna Sangati strongly opposed the project, stating, “We will not allow such a dangerous nuclear plant to be established near Arasinakeri. We are ready to fight for this cause, even to the point of self-sacrifice.”

Residents fear the environmental consequences and the risks associated with constructing a nuclear facility in close proximity to their homes. These concerns are compounded by the presence of a protected forest area, which is seen as a natural habitat for endangered species.

Second nuclear power plant after Kaiga

The proposed nuclear plant in Koppal will be the second of its kind in the state after the Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant in Uttara Kannada district. Initially, other districts like Vijayapura and Raichur were considered for the plant. However, the central government has determined that Koppal is the most suitable location.



Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation

In response to the central government’s proposal, the Koppal district administration is now in the process of surveying to assess the availability of land. The findings will be submitted to the government for further evaluation.

Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul commented, “We are following the central government’s instructions and will carry out the survey. A report will be submitted accordingly.”

Latest Videos