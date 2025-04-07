West Bengal Weather LATEST update: State to brace 4 days of thunderstorm, heavy rain? Read on

Read Full Gallery

The weather office forecasts rain in South Bengal for the next four days. Several districts, including Kolkata, are experiencing rainfall deficits. Thunderstorms and squally winds are also predicted

Situation is building for occasional rain in Chaitra, but it's not raining now. Rainfall deficit in West Bengal is at least 44% in the last month, says weather office.

Rainfall deficit in West Bengal is at least 44% in the last month, says weather office. Kolkata has a rainfall deficit of 87%. Both 24 Parganas also have deficits.

Both 24 Parganas have rainfall deficits. Some districts exceed 100% deficit. Squally winds at 30-50 kmph. Continuous rain likely till Friday with hail risk.

Kolkata's max temp may be 37-38°C, min around 26°C, in surrounding areas. Hooghly, Cooch Behar have 90% deficit. No rain in many districts last month.

Storms & rain will increase in South Bengal in the afternoon and evening. Alipore weather office says thunderstorms may occur in several districts. North Bengal may also have thunderstorms. Rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, etc.

