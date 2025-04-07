user
Jio's Rs 1,049 plan: FREE Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv access for 90 days at just Rs 12 per day!

Reliance Jio offers recharge plans with free access to Zee5, SonyLiv, and Hotstar via JioTV Mobile app. The Rs 1,049 plan provides 84 days of benefits, including OTT subscriptions and data. Jio also provides network coverage maps on their website.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 9:53 AM IST

Reliance Jio stands as the largest telecom operator in India, boasting a subscriber base of over 460 million. The business provides a wide variety of recharge programs with unlimited internet, SMS, and calling. Jio has launched a number of recharge packages that offer OTT benefits in tandem with the transition from traditional television to over-the-top (OTT) services. Zed and Sony are two of India's most popular entertainment networks.

For viewers who enjoy their shows but are always on the go, they are available on their respective over-the-top (OTT) platforms, Zee5 and SonyLiv. You may use these sites for free if you have a subscription. Jio offers free access to Zee5 and SonyLiv with a certain recharge package. 

For 84 days, Reliance Jio's Rs 1,049 package includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of internet each day. The bundle also includes a 90-day JioHotstar Mobile membership and 50GB of JioAI Cloud storage. Additionally, ZEE5 and SonyLIV will be accessible to subscribers via the JioTV Mobile app. The internet speed would drop to 64 Kbps when customers have used up all of their data allotment under the fair use policy (FUP).

It's crucial to remember that Jio is only providing JioHotstar for free for a certain period of time. Originally scheduled to conclude on March 31, 2025, this promotion has been extended until April 15, 2025.

In the meantime, network coverage maps are now available on the websites of telecom providers including Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) mandated that cell operators provide geographic coverage maps online, and this modification complies with that requirement.

