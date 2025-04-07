user
user icon

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open

The BSE Sensex was down by 5.29 per cent, opening with a decline of 3,984.80 points or 5.29 per cent, at 71,379.8. Experts stated that the need of the hour is a reform package by the government to help the markets navigate this global selloff amid Trump's announcements.

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 7, 2025, 9:31 AM IST

The Indian markets followed the path of the global bloodbath in stock indices, and both the indices of India opened with heavy selling pressure. The Nifty 50 index tanked 5 per cent in the opening, marking one of the highest falls since COVID during opening, and opened at 21,758.40 points with a decline of 1,146.05 points or -5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was down by 5.29 per cent, opening with a decline of 3,984.80 points or 5.29 per cent, at 71,379.8. Experts stated that the need of the hour is a reform package by the government to help the markets navigate this global selloff amid Trump's announcements.

Ajay Bagga Banking and Market Expert told ANI "India will face the heat, not due to domestic reasons, but as an interlinked chain in the global portfolio flows. India will need a fiscal, monetary and reform package to protect the domestic economy from this global economic winter that is threatening to settle in. The consequences of an Economic Nuclear policy which has announced the highest tariffs of a century on all trading partners are now coming home to roost".

He further added "Taking the cue from the USD 5.4 trillion 2-day meltdown in the US markets, we are seeing unprecedented selling in Asian markets, with Taiwan which was closed on Thursday and Friday seeing a 20 per cent down day and Hong Kong seeing a 10 per cent cut and then some recovery".

The experts also noted that the economic situation needs a rollback by the Trump administration, either as a postponement of the reciprocal tariffs or as some reduction. However, Trump Administration officials have stated that they see the tariffs being in place for the next few weeks/months.

In the other Asian markets Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped sharply by 5.79 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index followed with a steep fall of around 10 per cent. Taiwan's Taiwan Weighted Index also saw a major slide, losing 9.61 per cent in early trade.

South Korea's KOSPI index was down by 4.14 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite fell by 6.5 per cent at the time of filing this report. Australia's benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 also registered a decline of 3.82 per cent, indicating that the sell-off was not limited to major manufacturing economies alone but had spread across the Asia-Pacific region.

"Nifty 50 did not perform well and remained down, showing a strong bearish trend in the sector. A big red candle indicated the dominance of sellers in the sector, potentially pushing the price to a lower low. Currently, the price has broken one support level and is hovering towards the second. A breakdown below this support would confirm the continuation of the downtrend in the sector" said Sunil Gurjar, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of Alphamojo Financial Services.

The impact of Trump's tariff announcement was also visible in the American markets. Futures of the US stock index Dow Jones were down by 2.22 per cent, suggesting a negative start for the US markets as well.

The price of Brent crude also declined to 52-week low and trading at USD 63.97 at the time of filing this report.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Asian stock markets crash hard: China, Japan, and Hong Kong lead losses AJR

Asian stock markets crash hard: China, Japan, and Hong Kong lead losses

West Bengal achieves 11.43% GST collection growth in 2024-25, outperforming national-level: CM Mamata Banerjee ddr

CM Mamata Banerjee hails 11.43% GST growth in Bengal, surpassing national average, boosting revenue strength

India markets brace for RBI policy, Q4 earnings after Trump tariff shock AJR

India markets brace for RBI policy, Q4 earnings after Trump tariff shock

RBI FY26 policy kickoff: All eyes on inflation, growth, and rate moves AJR

RBI's FY26 policy kickoff: All eyes on inflation, growth, and rate moves

Donald Trump tariff threat triggers export surge; India crosses $800 billion trade mark AJR

Trump's tariff threat triggers export surge; India crosses $800 billion trade mark

Recent Stories

Jio's Rs 1,049 plan: FREE Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv access for 90 days at just Rs 12 per day! gcw

Jio's Rs 1,049 plan: FREE Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv access for 90 days at just Rs 12 per day!

West Bengal Weather LATEST update: State to brace 4 days of thunderstorm, heavy rain? Read on ATG

West Bengal Weather LATEST update: State to brace 4 days of thunderstorm, heavy rain? Read on

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal starrer going strong despite controversy; Collects THIS ATG

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal starrer going strong despite controversy; Collects THIS

Double meteor shower delight: Lyrids and Eta Aquarids to light up April Skies; All you need to know anr

Double meteor shower delight: Lyrids and Eta Aquarids to light up April Skies; All you need to know

IPL 2025: Vettori reflects on SRH's batting woes after GT flop show, tells batters to 'respect conditions' snt

IPL 2025: Vettori reflects on SRH's batting woes after GT flop show, tells batters to 'respect conditions'

Recent Videos

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

Video Icon
CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon