Double meteor shower delight: Lyrids and Eta Aquarids to light up April Skies; All you need to know

Skywatchers can look forward to a rare celestial event this April, as two meteor showers — the Lyrids and Eta Aquarids — will be visible at the same time, according to NASA.

Although they may not be as well-known as the Perseids in August, the overlapping activity of these showers could result in a spectacular show, with peak rates reaching up to 100 meteors per hour. The optimal time to catch the display is just before dawn between April 20 and April 26.

When to Watch

The Lyrids meteor shower will be active from April 17 to April 26, reaching its peak in the early hours of April 21 and 22. This ancient meteor shower — observed for over 2,700 years — is known for its swift meteors and the occasional bright fireball.

Meanwhile, the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, born from remnants of Halley’s Comet, will be active from April 20 to May 21, reaching its peak on May 3 and 4. Although this shower is generally best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere, skywatchers in the north may still catch some of the action — particularly during the brief window when it overlaps with the Lyrids.

How to Catch the Meteor Showers

For the best viewing experience, NASA recommends finding a dark, open area far from city lights. Bring along a blanket, lawn chair, or sleeping bag, lie back, and give your eyes at least 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. Patience and comfort are key to enjoying the show.

"Lie flat on your back with your feet facing east and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt, and you will begin to see meteors," NASA says.

Moonset will create more favorable conditions for observing the Lyrids, enhancing visibility by reducing light interference. For the best chance to catch meteors from both the Lyrids and Eta Aquarids, aim to start watching just before sunrise, when the sky is darkest and meteor activity is typically at its peak.

Other Celestial Events to Watch in April

April brings more than just meteor showers — skywatchers can look forward to at least four additional celestial highlights:

1. Saturday, April 12: A Pink Full Micromoon will rise. Though not actually pink in color, this full moon gets its name from springtime blooms and will appear slightly smaller than usual due to its distance from Earth.

2. Friday, April 25: The Moon, Venus, and Saturn will align in the sky, forming what some refer to as a "celestial smiley face" — a charming and rare visual treat.

3. Sunday, April 27: A New Supermoon will grace the night sky. While the moon itself won’t be visible due to its new phase, its gravitational effects could lead to higher tides and a subtly brighter night sky in the days that follow.

These events will be visible during the evening or early morning hours, depending on your location and weather conditions.

