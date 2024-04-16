Karnataka residents rejoice: IMD predicts higher than normal rainfall this year

The Indian Meteorological Department predicts above-normal rainfall for Karnataka's 2024 monsoon, providing much-needed relief from recent drought conditions. With the monsoon typically accounting for 74% of annual rainfall, this year’s increase is expected to enhance agricultural yields and improve water availability, significantly benefiting the state’s economy and ecology.

In a much-awaited update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), residents of Karnataka, especially those in drought-prone areas, have a reason to rejoice. The latest long-term forecast for the 2024 monsoon predicts above-normal rainfall across all districts of the state, promising relief from the scorching heat and dry spells experienced in the recent past.

Karnataka, a region where the monsoon season typically contributes to 74% of its annual rainfall, has an average monsoon rainfall of 85.2 cm spanning from June to September. According to the IMD, this year's monsoon is not only expected to meet this average but exceed it, which is excellent news for the agricultural sector and water reservoirs across the state.



Relief for Karnataka residents: Bengaluru among other districts likely to expeience rainfall this evening

Breaking down the numbers, the IMD details that the state usually receives about 19.9 cm of rainfall in June, which is expected to be higher this year. July, often the wettest month, averages at 27.1 cm, followed by 22 cm in August and 16.1 cm in September. With the overall monsoon rainfall expected to total 85.2 cm, the prediction of higher-than-normal rains could push these figures up, significantly benefiting the local economy and ecology.



Karnataka: 'Scotland of India', Kodagu grapples with excessive heat; Records 35 degrees Celsius!

This forecast is particularly crucial for Karnataka, where the monsoon plays a vital role in shaping the agricultural calendar and directly influences the livelihoods of millions. An above-normal monsoon will not only aid in better crop yields but also improve water availability for drinking and other domestic uses throughout the state.

Residents and farmers in Karnataka are advised to prepare for the upcoming season, which promises to bring more than just showers but a potential for prosperity and renewal.