    Karnataka records 11 tiger deaths in six months, third highest in India

    Karnataka has witnessed the deaths of 11 tigers in the first six months of this year, placing it third among Indian states in tiger fatalities, according to the latest figures released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The state trails behind Madhya Pradesh, which reported 23 tiger deaths, and Maharashtra, with 14 tiger deaths.

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    Karnataka is currently reporting 12 tiger deaths, only slightly less than last year. This ongoing loss of tigers has raised concerns among wildlife conservationists and officials, prompting calls for more robust measures to protect these animals. Across 12 states in India, 75 tigers have died in the first half of this year alone. The NTCA figures highlight a worrying trend that underscores the urgent need for effective conservation strategies and stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws.
    In response to the alarming rate of tiger deaths and other wildlife concerns, Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwara Khandre, has submitted a proposal to the Finance Department, seeking additional funds for the Forest Department. The proposal includes requests for financial support for various critical initiatives, such as afforestation, wildlife habitat management, and the prevention of human-wildlife conflict.
    During a meeting with Finance Department officials at Vikas Soudha, Minister Khandre emphasised the importance of providing sufficient resources to address these pressing issues. He emphasized the submission of detailed proposals for afforestation in non-forest areas, as well as measures to prevent human-wildlife conflict. The minister expressed confidence that the Finance Department would recognise the necessity of allocating more funds to the Forest Department.

    By securing additional funding, the Forest Department aims to bolster conservation initiatives and address the root causes of wildlife mortality. Enhanced afforestation projects, improved habitat management, and proactive measures to mitigate human-wildlife conflict are essential components of a comprehensive strategy to protect Karnataka's tiger population.

