A landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall blocked the Taloda-Dhadgaon route in Nandurbar, Maharashtra. No casualties were reported. In a separate event, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nashik, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Landslide in Nandurbar Blocks Route

A landslide occurred at Chandsaili Ghat in Nandurbar district in Maharashtra due to continuous heavy rainfall, according to information received from the District Disaster Management Office (DDMO) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Rocks and debris falling from the hillside onto the road led to an immediate halt in vehicular movement along the Taloda-Dhadgaon route. The incident took place on Friday. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far, authorities confirmed.

Situated in the Satpura mountain range, this area is prone to landslides during the monsoon season. The local administration has undertaken the task of clearing the debris to restore the route and resume traffic flow. Given the prevailing conditions, the public is advised to avoid travelling on this route.

Earthquake Jolts Nashik

In a separate incident on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Nashik in Maharashtra in the early hours, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 2:37:41 am IST at a depth of 5 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 20.448 N and longitude 73.708 E. Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres. "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 30/07/2026 02:37:41 IST, Lat: 20.448 N, Long: 73.708 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nashik, Maharashtra," NCS said.

Understanding Earthquake Depth

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. (ANI)