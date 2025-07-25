Karnataka has recorded 9% above-normal rainfall this monsoon, with heavy rains continuing across regions. An orange alert has been issued for coastal and Malnad districts, with IMD warning of intense rain and winds till July 27.

Bengaluru: Continuous rainfall across Karnataka has helped reduce the rain deficit, especially in the southern inland districts. According to the Meteorological Department, the overall rainfall in the state is now 9% above average. Between early June and July 23, the expected rainfall was 388.3 mm, but 425 mm has been recorded.

In the northern inland districts, 189 mm of rainfall was expected, but 234 mm was recorded, 24% higher than average. Meanwhile, the southern inland districts recorded 217 mm of rain against an expected 228 mm, showing a 4% deficit, a notable improvement compared to previous weeks.

Orange Alert Issued for Three Coastal Districts

An orange alert has been issued for three coastal districts due to the forecast of heavy rainfall over the next week. Strong monsoon winds are causing widespread showers across the state. Heavy rainfall is likely in both the northern and southern inland districts for the next three days.

Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, while a yellow alert is in place for Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Ballari, Davangere, Mysuru, and Kodagu.

IMD Forecast: Heavy Rain and Wind Until July 27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain and strong winds in coastal areas until July 27. The district administrations have advised residents, fishermen, and disaster management officials to take necessary precautions.

Wind speeds of up to 50 kmph are expected in the coastal areas. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea, and residents in coastal, riverine, and low-lying areas are urged to remain alert.

House Collapses and Damages

Due to Heavy Rain Consistent rainfall has caused severe property damage in multiple areas. In the past 24 hours alone, the district recorded an average of 68 mm of rainfall.

Raghavendra Jogi’s house in Kundabarandadi village (Kundapura taluk) completely collapsed, incurring a loss of ₹10 lakh.

Rekha Kharvi’s house in Gangolli village suffered damage worth ₹2.5 lakh.

Suryaprakash’s house in Nadsalu village (Kapu taluk) incurred damage worth ₹1 lakh.

Additional damages reported: