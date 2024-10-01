Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka rains: Heavy downpour in 6 districts, 3 drown as weather wreaks havoc

    Karnataka has been hit by heavy rains since Sunday night, affecting six districts and causing widespread damage. Three people, including two students, drowned while crossing overflowing water bodies. In Raichur, lightning killed a sheep. Strong winds and hail have further disrupted life.

    Karnataka rains Heavy downpour in 6 districts 3 drown as weather wreaks havoc vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    Karnataka has been experiencing heavy rains since Sunday night, with more than six districts, including Dharwad, being hit hard. Tragically, three people, including two students, lost their lives when they were swept away while trying to cross an overflowing ditch. The heavy rain has caused widespread disruption across Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Gadag, Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, and other districts.

    In Dakshina Kannada’s Uppinangadi and Dharmasthala areas, strong winds accompanied by heavy rain have uprooted trees and electric poles, damaging several homes. Meanwhile, some areas have even seen hailstorms, further disrupting daily life. While Chikkamagaluru experienced moderate rain, Sringeri taluk received significant rainfall with thundershowers.

    Tamil Nadu weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for next 5 days

    3 lives lost

    On Sunday night, two students and a farmer drowned as they attempted to cross overflowing water bodies. In Gadag district’s Nargund taluk, Manikanth Mallapura (26) and Shivappa Avaradhi (25) were swept away along with their bike while crossing a ditch between Hunsikatti and Nargund. Their bodies were recovered the following day.

    In Bagalkote, Mallappa Sivappa Basavanala (38), a farmer from Amblikoppa village in Hunagunda taluk, was washed away while crossing a bridge over a swollen stream. He was returning home from his farm in Mooganur village when the water’s strong current took him away.

    Bihar floods: Crisis deepens as Kosi, Bagmati river breach embankments; Over 4 lakh affected

    Lightning claims sheep in Raichur

    In a separate incident in Raichur district, lightning struck a sheep in Hanchinala village of Lingasuguru taluk on Monday. Durugappa (35), a resident, had taken his sheep to graze when one of them was hit by lightning and died instantly.

    The relentless downpour has left several districts in Karnataka grappling with damage.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MUDA scam CM could have avoided prosecution if he listened to me says former BJP MP Pratap Simha vkp

    MUDA scam: 'CM could've avoided prosecution if he listened to me', says former BJP MP Pratap Simha

    Fire razes Sofa shop on Bannerghatta road Bengaluru Rescue ops underway vkp

    BREAKING: Fire razes Sofa shop on Bannerghatta road, Bengaluru; Rescue ops underway

    Karnataka CM wife Parvati returns 14 sites after ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam vkp

    'Never wished for wealth': Karnataka CM's wife returns 14 sites after ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam

    ED files money laundering case against Karmataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land 'scam' case AJR

    ED files money laundering case against Karmataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land 'scam' case

    MUDA land scam was exposed by Congress itself says BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal vkp

    'MUDA land scam was exposed by Congress itself': BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea transfer trial from Kerala to Karnataka dmn

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea transfer trial from Kerala to Karnataka

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend waastes crucial time searching for online remedies AJR

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend wastes crucial time searching for online remedies

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn't the most talented" RTM

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn’t the most talented"

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH) shk

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon