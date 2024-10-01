Karnataka rains: Heavy downpour in 6 districts, 3 drown as weather wreaks havoc

Karnataka has been hit by heavy rains since Sunday night, affecting six districts and causing widespread damage. Three people, including two students, drowned while crossing overflowing water bodies. In Raichur, lightning killed a sheep. Strong winds and hail have further disrupted life.

Karnataka has been experiencing heavy rains since Sunday night, with more than six districts, including Dharwad, being hit hard. Tragically, three people, including two students, lost their lives when they were swept away while trying to cross an overflowing ditch. The heavy rain has caused widespread disruption across Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Gadag, Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, and other districts.

In Dakshina Kannada’s Uppinangadi and Dharmasthala areas, strong winds accompanied by heavy rain have uprooted trees and electric poles, damaging several homes. Meanwhile, some areas have even seen hailstorms, further disrupting daily life. While Chikkamagaluru experienced moderate rain, Sringeri taluk received significant rainfall with thundershowers.



3 lives lost

On Sunday night, two students and a farmer drowned as they attempted to cross overflowing water bodies. In Gadag district’s Nargund taluk, Manikanth Mallapura (26) and Shivappa Avaradhi (25) were swept away along with their bike while crossing a ditch between Hunsikatti and Nargund. Their bodies were recovered the following day.

In Bagalkote, Mallappa Sivappa Basavanala (38), a farmer from Amblikoppa village in Hunagunda taluk, was washed away while crossing a bridge over a swollen stream. He was returning home from his farm in Mooganur village when the water’s strong current took him away.



Lightning claims sheep in Raichur

In a separate incident in Raichur district, lightning struck a sheep in Hanchinala village of Lingasuguru taluk on Monday. Durugappa (35), a resident, had taken his sheep to graze when one of them was hit by lightning and died instantly.

The relentless downpour has left several districts in Karnataka grappling with damage.

