Over 65,000 evaluators of Karnataka's second PUC exams are yet to receive their dues, four months after completing evaluation duties. With no payment in sight, lecturers’ associations have submitted a petition and warned of upcoming protests.

Raichur: Evaluators of the second PUC examination papers from rounds 1, 2, and 3 are expressing strong dissatisfaction with the Karnataka state government over non-payment of their dues, even four months after the evaluation process was completed.

₹75 Crore in Pending Payments

Approximately 65,000 principals, lecturers, officers, and staff were involved in evaluating answer scripts across 34 subjects in the second PUC exams. The total amount due for all three rounds stands at ₹75 crore. Despite repeated assurances, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has not released the pending payments.

Allowances for Vigilance Squad Members Also Unpaid

Lecturers who served as vigilance and special vigilance squad members during the 2023 and 2024 PUC exams are also awaiting their exam duty allowance, travel allowance, and daily allowance. Similarly, evaluators from the 2025 PUC exam are demanding prompt payment for their roles in rounds 1, 2, and 3 of the evaluation process.

Petition Submitted to Examination Board

A formal petition has been submitted to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board by the Karnataka State Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association, seeking immediate release of the ₹75 crore owed.

“Around 65,000 individuals evaluated the PUC exam papers, and a petition has been submitted to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board for the release of the ₹75 crore in pending payments.” — AH Ningegowda, State President, Karnataka State Pre-University College Lecturers' Association

Lecturers Warn of Imminent Protest

As frustrations grow, the lecturers have indicated they are preparing to protest if the issue remains unresolved.