Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directed officials to improve SSLC results, curb dropouts, and expedite classroom construction. He warned against excuses and urged strict action on child marriage and teenage pregnancy cases.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday issued strict instructions to Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), and education officials during a high-level review meeting on the state's school education system.

The CM warned against poor SSLC results, delay in infrastructure work, falling enrollment in government schools, and inaction on child marriage and teenage pregnancy cases.

At the beginning of the meeting, Siddaramaiah reviewed the performance of the School Education Department and pulled up districts that failed to perform.

"Don't make excuses like shortage of teachers or staff for poor SSLC results. Only districts like Dakshina Kannada and a few others are showing good results. DDPI officers must take responsibility. DCPIs and District In-charge Secretaries must visit schools and conduct inspections. It should be verified whether teachers are working with interest or not. Do not give unnecessary excuses. If teachers and DDPI officers work with dedication, good results will be achieved everywhere," he said.

He also expressed displeasure over delays in classroom construction under the Viveka scheme despite funds being released.

"Under the Viveka scheme, there should be no delay in sanctioning funds for classroom construction. Action plans should be prepared immediately. Though funds have been released, construction of classrooms has still not begun in some places," Siddaramaiah said.

Highlighting the issue of declining student enrollment in government schools, he said officials must engage with parents and ensure no child drops out.

"To prevent a decline in student enrollment in government schools, teachers and officials must communicate with parents. Everything possible must be done to prevent dropouts. District in-charge secretaries must monitor whether DDPIs and BEOs are visiting schools. The annual decline in government school enrollments is a bad trend. The government is providing eggs, milk, ragi malt, soup, and hostel facilities, yet enrollments are falling. Find out from officials what practical issues are contributing to this and take necessary action to resolve them," the CM instructed.

Taking a strict stand, Siddaramaiah directed the Chief Secretary to take disciplinary action against poor-performing education officers.

"Strict instructions are being given to the CEOs, district collectors, and district in-charge secretaries of those districts where exam results and enrollment rates are below the state average. The situation must improve by the next academic year," he said.

"CEOs from Kalyana Karnataka and Hyderabad Karnataka districts must show more interest and monitor the situation closely. Reasons and excuses for poor results are not important; achieving results is. Honest efforts will yield honest outcomes," he added.

Turning to the issue of child marriage and teenage pregnancy, the CM instructed officials to treat such cases with urgency and legal seriousness.

"Don't you feel that child marriage and teenage pregnancy cases should be prevented effectively?" he asked, questioning the commitment of officials.

He stated that such issues were more common in backward areas and among vulnerable communities and must be tackled with strict monitoring.

"Child marriage and teenage pregnancy cases shouldn't be taken lightly. File criminal cases," the Chief Minister emphasised.

He further warned that PDOs and revenue staff who fail to submit reports would face action.