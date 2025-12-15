Karnataka’s Health and Food Safety Department has launched a statewide probe into a viral video claiming eggs contain cancer-causing elements, collecting over 200 samples from different brands, including Eggoz, for laboratory testing.

Amid growing public concern over the safety of eggs sold in the state, Karnataka’s Health and Food Safety Department has launched a statewide investigation to verify claims circulating on social media. The move follows a viral video alleging that eggs contain a “cancer-causing genotoxic” substance, prompting authorities to collect and test more than 200 egg samples from different brands across Karnataka to establish the facts.

Statewide Sample Collection Underway

Acting swiftly, the Food Safety and Quality Department initiated a comprehensive sample collection drive across the state. According to department sources, over 200 egg samples have already been collected and sent for laboratory testing. In Bengaluru alone, more than 50 samples were gathered as part of the exercise to ensure wide coverage and reliable results.

Minister Orders Probe Into Viral Video Claims

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed the issue, acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations raised in the viral video. Clarifying the government’s position, he said the video specifically warned consumers against using eggs sold by the ‘Eggoz’ company.

“A video went viral recently advising people not to use eggs from the Eggoz company. I have instructed my department officials to thoroughly examine the matter and gain a clear understanding of the situation. Samples have already been collected and sent for testing. I will share detailed information once the test reports are available. For now, there is no need for the public to panic,” the minister said.

Previous Egg Quality Tests Largely Satisfactory

The minister also referred to earlier quality checks conducted by the department to reassure consumers.

“Earlier, we tested 124 egg samples. Of these, 123 met quality standards, and only one sample was found to be substandard,” he explained.

However, in light of the renewed concerns triggered by the viral video, the department has intensified surveillance.

“Samples of Eggoz company eggs, which were specifically mentioned in the video, have also been collected and sent for laboratory analysis,” the minister added.

Public Urged To Remain Calm

All collected samples are currently undergoing laboratory testing, and the department is expected to issue an official statement once the results are received. The Health Minister reiterated that the government would not compromise on food safety and urged the public to remain calm and wait for verified information.

Authorities have assured consumers that strict action will be taken if any violations of food safety standards are detected.