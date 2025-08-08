Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced the transfer of 5,676 officials to address doctor shortages and improve healthcare in taluk hospitals. He also highlighted recruitment plans and ASHA worker policy updates.

Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced the transfer of 5,676 officials, including those in key positions in Bengaluru. He said the process was carried out swiftly and transparently within the Health Department. Speaking at a press conference at Arogya Soudha on Thursday, the minister stated that the transfers enabled the deployment of doctors to taluk hospitals that had not had a doctor for years. This move aims to strengthen healthcare services at the grassroots level.

Second Round of Counseling to Fill Vacancies

He added that a second round of counselling would be conducted next week to fill doctor and nurse vacancies created by the transfers, including positions in Bengaluru hospitals.

Government to Prioritize Recruitment of Medical Graduates

The Health Department is currently facing a shortage of 2,000 MBBS doctors and 185 specialists. To address this, the government will prioritise recruiting students who completed their medical education on government quota seats, whether from government or private institutions. So far, 6,000 MBBS doctors and 119 specialists have registered.

SSLC Qualification Now Mandatory for ASHA Workers

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao also announced that SSLC qualification will now be mandatory for the recruitment of ASHA workers in the future.

ASHA Workers to Receive Increased Salary

There are currently 15,000 ASHA workers in Karnataka. Their team-based incentive has been increased by ₹1,000. With funding shared by the state and central governments in a 60:40 ratio, the Centre has agreed to provide an additional ₹1,500, taking the total salary to up to ₹9,000 per month. Officials have been instructed to communicate this change to ASHA workers effectively.