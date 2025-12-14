A video of a two-wheeler rider riding on the footpath in Bengaluru’s Thanisandra area has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage over pedestrian safety, traffic violations, and weak enforcement by authorities.

Walking on Bengaluru’s streets is fast becoming a frightening experience for pedestrians, and a recent incident on Thanisandra Road has once again exposed the city’s worsening road discipline. A video showing a scooty rider brazenly riding on the footpath and openly flouting traffic rules has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage. When confronted, the rider was heard arrogantly saying, “I will stand here and I won’t move,” highlighting a disturbing disregard for public safety.

The video was widely shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Karnataka Portfolio, drawing sharp criticism from citizens who say such incidents reflect how casually traffic rules are violated in the city. What may appear to be a single act of indiscipline has resonated with many as a symbol of a much deeper pedestrian safety crisis in Bengaluru.

Such behaviour is neither confidence nor bravery. It reflects sheer entitlement and a complete lack of civic sense. Footpaths exist to safeguard pedestrians, yet they are increasingly being treated as convenient shortcuts for impatient riders, putting countless lives at risk every day.

Footpaths Are For Pedestrians, Not Shortcuts

Footpaths are not extensions of the road. They are meant for children walking to school, elderly citizens, women, and people with disabilities, groups that already struggle to survive amid Bengaluru’s chaotic traffic. When two wheelers encroach on footpaths, pedestrians are pushed onto busy roads, turning even a short walk into a life threatening gamble.

This misuse of pedestrian spaces directly contributes to the rising number of injuries and fatalities involving people on foot.

A Growing Pedestrian Safety Crisis In Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s pedestrian safety crisis is real and deeply alarming. Every year, more than 200 pedestrians lose their lives on the city’s roads, and nearly 28 per cent of all road accident victims are pedestrians. Despite these stark figures, illegal riding and parking on footpaths continue unchecked, particularly in fast growing areas such as Thanisandra.

Arrogance On Roads Comes At A Deadly Cost

Riders who invade footpaths are not harmless rule breakers. They are a key reason why walking in Bengaluru has become so dangerous. Their convenience comes at the cost of someone else’s safety, yet accountability is often missing when such violations are questioned. This attitude points to a larger civic problem where breaking the law has become normalised and respecting pedestrians is treated as optional.

Authorities Urged To Act Without Excuses

Bengaluru is increasingly at risk of becoming a city where pedestrians are treated as obstacles rather than citizens. Authorities must stop tolerating such violations and enforce strict action without exceptions. Footpaths are not shortcuts, not parking spaces, and certainly not personal property.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police and Hennur Police have been urged to take immediate and decisive action in the matter to ensure pedestrian safety and restore discipline on city roads.

How Did Social Media React?

The incident sparked intense reactions on social media, with users venting their frustration over the lack of discipline on Bengaluru’s roads. The comments below are reproduced exactly as shared:

One user commentebd: “Ideal situation would be to pluck his scooty key and throw it far way in traffic or somewhere else.. “

Second suer commentd: “With Bangalore traffic this is what people do to go home faster. U expect people to spend your whole life on the road.”

Third suer commented: “Footpaths in India are for encrochmemts. U will find everything, except space for ppl to walk”

Fourth user commented: “This is everywhere, two wheelers are the worst, including autos. None of them have any discipline. I think the authorities need to seriously fine these people heavily. Such acts should not repeat.”

The viral incident has once again reignited calls for stricter enforcement and greater respect for pedestrian rights, as citizens warn that without firm action, walking in Bengaluru will continue to feel like a risk to life.