Nehru out, Ambedkar in: Portrait switch sparks debate in Madhya Pradesh Assembly; check details

In its first Assembly session after assuming power, Madhya Pradesh's BJP-led government sparked controversy by replacing a portrait of Jawaharlal Nehru with one of Dr. BR Ambedkar behind the Speaker's Chair. This move swiftly led to opposition from the Congress, alleging an attempt to rewrite history.

The Congress objected to the removal of Nehru's portrait, calling it a deliberate erasure of historical representation. Abbas Hafeez, the party's spokesperson, criticized the BJP, accusing them of relentlessly working to manipulate the country's historical narrative. Hafeez demanded the immediate reinstatement of Nehru's portrait, setting the stage for potential discord in the Assembly.

As the winter session, shortened to four days, commenced, Gopal Bhargava, the pro-tem Speaker, administered the oath to the newly elected MLAs. Additionally, Umang Singhar of the Congress, winning the Gandhwani seat, was appointed Leader of the Opposition.

The recent elections solidified the BJP's position in Madhya Pradesh, securing an impressive 163 out of 230 seats. In contrast, the Congress, hoping for a notable resurgence, managed only 66 seats, a significant drop from its previous count.

The BJP's nomination of former Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for the full-time Speaker's position added to the developments. Simultaneously, the surprise selection of three-time MLA Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister, after days of speculation, diverged from expectations of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's return to power.

The replacement of Nehru's portrait with Ambedkar's in the Assembly stirred immediate controversy, reflecting the charged political atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress's strong objections highlight the deep-rooted ideological differences between the two parties, setting the stage for potential friction and intense debates within the Assembly in the coming sessions.