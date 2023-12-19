Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nehru out, Ambedkar in: Portrait switch sparks debate in Madhya Pradesh Assembly; check details

    The Congress objected to the removal of Nehru's portrait, calling it a deliberate erasure of historical representation. Abbas Hafeez, the party's spokesperson, criticized the BJP, accusing them of relentlessly working to manipulate the country's historical narrative.

    Nehru out, Ambedkar in: Portrait switch sparks debate in Madhya Pradesh Assembly; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    In its first Assembly session after assuming power, Madhya Pradesh's BJP-led government sparked controversy by replacing a portrait of Jawaharlal Nehru with one of Dr. BR Ambedkar behind the Speaker's Chair. This move swiftly led to opposition from the Congress, alleging an attempt to rewrite history.

    The Congress objected to the removal of Nehru's portrait, calling it a deliberate erasure of historical representation. Abbas Hafeez, the party's spokesperson, criticized the BJP, accusing them of relentlessly working to manipulate the country's historical narrative. Hafeez demanded the immediate reinstatement of Nehru's portrait, setting the stage for potential discord in the Assembly.

    Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim pleas, sanctions temple restoration at Gyanvapi; check details

    As the winter session, shortened to four days, commenced, Gopal Bhargava, the pro-tem Speaker, administered the oath to the newly elected MLAs. Additionally, Umang Singhar of the Congress, winning the Gandhwani seat, was appointed Leader of the Opposition.

    The recent elections solidified the BJP's position in Madhya Pradesh, securing an impressive 163 out of 230 seats. In contrast, the Congress, hoping for a notable resurgence, managed only 66 seats, a significant drop from its previous count.

    The BJP's nomination of former Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for the full-time Speaker's position added to the developments. Simultaneously, the surprise selection of three-time MLA Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister, after days of speculation, diverged from expectations of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's return to power.

    Opposition MPs face suspension surge: Total of 142 members barred from Parliament; check details

    The replacement of Nehru's portrait with Ambedkar's in the Assembly stirred immediate controversy, reflecting the charged political atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress's strong objections highlight the deep-rooted ideological differences between the two parties, setting the stage for potential friction and intense debates within the Assembly in the coming sessions.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Is JN.1 sub variant of Covid-19 a cause of concern?

    Explained: Is JN.1 sub variant of Covid-19 a cause of concern?

    Karnataka government issues stringent guidelines amid COVID variant JN.1 outbreak vkp

    Karnataka government issues stringent guidelines amid COVID variant JN.1 outbreak

    TMC MP seen mocking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; Rahul films act (WATCH)

    TMC MP seen mocking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; Rahul films act (WATCH)

    Opposition MPs face suspension surge: Total of 142 members barred from Parliament; check details

    Opposition MPs face suspension surge: Total of 142 members barred from Parliament; check details

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Governor for violation of security protocol rkn

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Governor for violation of security protocol

    Recent Stories

    7 home remedies to get rid of dandruff during winter gcw eai

    7 home remedies to get rid of dandruff during winter

    IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Fans rejoice as Sunrisers Hyderabad buys Travis Head for Rs 6.80 cr; sparks meme fest snt

    IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Fans rejoice as Sunrisers Hyderabad buys Travis Head for Rs 6.80 cr; sparks meme fest

    cricket BCCI's game-changing move: Two bouncers per over approved for IPL 2024 season osf

    BCCI's game-changing move: Two bouncers per over approved for IPL 2024 season

    Explained Is JN.1 sub variant of Covid-19 a cause of concern?

    Explained: Is JN.1 sub variant of Covid-19 a cause of concern?

    Karnataka government issues stringent guidelines amid COVID variant JN.1 outbreak vkp

    Karnataka government issues stringent guidelines amid COVID variant JN.1 outbreak

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon