The Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express departure time has been revised to 6:10 am starting 1 January 2026. KKCCI welcomes the change, which benefits students, senior citizens, women travellers, and business commuters.

The Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) has warmly welcomed the revision of the departure time for the Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22231/22232) from Kalaburagi. Starting 1 January 2026, the train’s departure will be at 6:10 am instead of the earlier 5:10 am. The change comes as a relief for passengers who faced difficulties with the previous schedule.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

KKCCI President Sharanu Pappa, along with other officials, congratulated the South Western Railway, ministers, and Members of Parliament for announcing this amendment. The earlier 5:15 am departure had caused inconvenience for students, senior citizens, women travellers, and business commuters. The new schedule promises a safer, smoother, and more comfortable journey. Additionally, the Vande Bharat Express will now arrive in Kalaburagi at 10:45 pm, offering better convenience for passengers returning from Bengaluru in the evening. The KKCCI expressed gratitude to the Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, for addressing this long-standing demand.

Direct Silk Cocoon Transport Boosts Kalaburagi Silk Industry

In another positive development, the Central Railway has announced a direct silk cocoon transport system connecting Pandharpur and Kalaburagi to Asia’s largest silk market in Ramanagara. This facility will provide fast, safe, and economically beneficial transport for silk farmers, traders, and cocoon producers in the Kalaburagi region.

KKCCI President Sharanu Pappa, Secretary Shivaraj Inginashetty, and ZRUCC member Shashikant Patil praised the Central Railway for its quick and positive response to this long-standing demand, stating that it will significantly enhance trade and strengthen the local silk industry.

OTP Mandatory for Tatkal Ticket Booking at Reservation Counters

The Railway Department has announced that OTP verification will soon be mandatory for Tatkal ticket bookings at reservation counters. This measure aims to prevent fake tickets and enhance passenger convenience. Currently piloted on 52 trains, the system will be extended to all trains in the coming days.

How the OTP Service Works?

When booking a Tatkal ticket at a reservation counter, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided with the passenger details. The OTP must be presented to the staff at the counter, and the ticket will only be confirmed once it is entered into the system. Tickets cannot be booked without receiving the OTP.

For passengers booking Tatkal tickets through the IRCTC website or mobile app, OTP verification will not be required. However, Aadhaar registration on the web or app is already mandatory for online bookings to ensure secure and verified reservations.