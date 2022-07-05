Shopkeeper rescues a cow from getting electrocuted in Punjab's Mansa: act of kindness goes viral

We all believe that kindness is human nature. As intelligent beings on the planet earth, people often exhibit kindness and empathy toward the voiceless beings, especially when they are in danger. Many such videos of humans rescuing animals go viral on social media, depicting kindness and reminding us of humanitarian bright spots. One such act of kindness by a shopkeeper from Punjab’s Mansa, where he saved a cow from being electrocuted, has emerged on social media.

Twitter user Righty nor Lefty shared the video with the caption, "Not all heroes wear capes... In Mansa, a cow got electrocuted near an electric pole and started suffering. A nearby shopkeeper dragged the cow with a cloth which saved the life of the cow."

Also Read: Delhi man attacks three neighbours with an iron rod over pet dog barking: spine-chilling video goes viral

The video shows the cow wandering in a water-logged area near an electric pole. Accidentally the cow touched the electric pole and started shaking and shivering in pain because of the electric shock. Witnessing the cow in pain, a shopkeeper comes out of his shop and rushes to save it. The man can be seen jumping into the water-logged area with a piece of cloth in his hand. Initially, he ties the cow's legs with it. Moments later, another passer-by joined the man dragging it away from the pole.

After being shared online, social media users applauded the quick thinking of the man and his role in saving the cow. A user wrote, "Salute. You are real hero in off screen. You mean it on humanity. Kudos to your kind hearted. You inspired many of them including me." Another person commented, "He risked his own life in saving the cow because electricity could have passed to him through the wet cloth, so he is a real courageous hero!" Take a look.

Also Read: Leopard strays into a residential area in Mumbai’s Aarey colony: here’s what happened next