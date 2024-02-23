Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Police arrest conman in ‘Paisa double scam’ for defrauding woman of Rs 70 lakh in Mandya

    Bengaluru police arrest a swindler who defrauded a woman from Andhra Pradesh of 70 lakhs, promising to double her investment. The accused, using multiple aliases, exploited her trust with false promises linked to a spiritual figure. After a thorough investigation, authorities seized a portion of the stolen money and apprehended the accused in Mysore.

    Karnataka: Police arrest conman in 'Paisa double scam' for defrauding woman of Rs 70 lakh in Mandya vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    The Karnataka Police have arrested a swindler involved in a fraudulent scheme promising to double investments, leaving a woman from Andhra Pradesh duped of a staggering 70 lakhs. The arrest came after an extensive investigation led by District SP N Yatish, uncovering a trail of deceit and betrayal. 

    The accused, identified as Shivabuddappa alias Surya alias Ajay alias Govardhan alias Sambhashiva, aged 42, hailing from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, executed the elaborate scam that preyed on the victim's trust and aspirations for financial gain. Exploiting the victim's faith, the conman, in cahoots with a purported spiritual figure, lured the victim with promises of doubling her investment, claiming association with Sri Shambhulinga Swamiji of Sri Nirvaneshwar Virakta Math.

    How a Bengaluru CEO lost Rs 2.3 crore falling prey to scamsters in drug courier scam

    The victim, a resident of Singanallur village, fell victim to the scheme after being introduced to the accused through the Shalom Educational and Charitable Trust. The accused, leveraging the victim's belief in his fraudulent promises, convinced her to invest 70 lakhs, assuring her of doubling the amount to a staggering 25 crores. The deceit was further perpetuated through the demonstration of a 'magic show,' where fake currency was flaunted to cement the illusion of wealth multiplication.

    Rental scam in Bengaluru: Anekal-Chandapura couple defrauds tenants, leaving many homeless

    However, the victim's dreams turned into a nightmare when, on January 1, the accused, under the pretext of fulfilling his promise, orchestrated a cruel betrayal. Inviting the victim to his residence, he served her drugged juice, rendering her unconscious, and subsequently absconded with the entire sum of 70 lakhs.

    Upon realizing the deception, the victim complained to the Belakavadi police station, triggering a meticulous investigation spearheaded by Malavalli DySP and Halaguru CPI. After relentless efforts, the authorities successfully apprehended the accused in Mysore, seizing a significant portion of the stolen money amounting to 43,88,500, along with the vehicle used in the crime and multiple mobile phones. The accused, who had rented a house in Mysore using the ill-gotten gains, also faces charges in 11 other cases.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka expriences rise in temperature across the state vkp

    Karnataka experiences rise in temperature across the state

    Karnataka: Young man shouts objectionable slogans inside Ayodhya-bound train; Devotees halt train for 2 hours vkp

    Karnataka: Young man shouts objectionable slogans inside Ayodhya-bound train; Devotees halt train for 2 hours

    Bengaluru: Late-night fire in shed consumes over 20 autos to ashes in Nayandahalli vkp

    Bengaluru: Late-night fire in shed consumes over 20 autos to ashes in Nayandahalli

    Karnataka BJP considering to provide Rajya Sabha ticket for Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar? Know details vkp

    Karnataka BJP considering to provide Rajya Sabha ticket for Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar? Know details

    Karnataka: Swift car rams into tree at Nandgad, Belagavi; 6 out of 9 passengers dead on the spot vkp

    Karnataka: Swift car rams into tree at Nandgad, Belagavi; 6 out of 10 passengers dead on the spot

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: What is Beypore Uru, the traditional Arabian trading vessel being built? anr

    Kerala: What is Beypore Uru, the traditional Arabian trading vessel being built?

    JDU leader Narendra Narayan Yadav elected unopposed as Bihar Assembly deputy speaker AJR

    BREAKING: JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav elected unopposed as Bihar Assembly deputy speaker

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Dream debut for Akash Deep as pacer picks 3 wickets; WATCH stellar performance osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Dream debut for Akash Deep as pacer picks 3 wickets in no time; WATCH stellar show

    Demon Slayer 4 to Naruto-7 Anime shows to watch on OTT RBA EAI

    Demon Slayer 4 to Naruto-7 Anime shows to watch on OTT

    IndiGo passenger spots cockroaches in flight's food area; viral video leaves internet disgusted (WATCH) snt

    IndiGo passenger spots cockroaches in flight's food area; viral video leaves internet disgusted (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon