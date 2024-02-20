How a Bengaluru CEO lost Rs 2.3 crore falling prey to scamsters in drug courier scam

A 66-year-old CEO from Bengaluru fell victim to a sophisticated courier scam, losing Rs 2.3 crores. Posing as FedEx and police officials, fraudsters coerced the victim into transferring money under false pretences, claiming involvement in an illicit parcel case. The deception unfolded over a week before the victim sought help.

A distressing incident has unfolded in Bengaluru, where a 66-year-old CEO and founder of a local software company fell prey to a sophisticated courier scam, resulting in a staggering loss of Rs 2.3 crores. The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was duped by cunning perpetrators posing as officials from FedEx Mumbai and the Andheri East police station, leading him to transfer hefty sums of money under false pretences.

In a TOI report, it was revealed that the victim, identified only as Ajit, residing in CV Raman Nagar, was targeted by fraudsters who initiated contact via a phone call on February 6th. Claiming to be representatives from FedEx Mumbai, the scammers meticulously verified Ajit's personal details, including his name, Aadhar number, and mobile number, before fabricating a narrative involving an illicit parcel allegedly containing MDMA, clothes, and passports bound for Shanghai.



Motorists take note: Beware of this new QR code scam while applying for HSRP number plates in Karnataka!

As the elaborate ruse unfolded, the victim was coerced into believing that a case had been registered against him with the Andheri narcotics police station. Further complicating matters, a supposed DCP Crime Branch officer named Balaji Singh reinforced the urgency of the situation, pressuring Ajit to travel to Mumbai immediately to evade imminent arrest.



Bengaluru's popular mobile canteen Idly Guru's owner arrested for alleged franchise fraud

Fueled by fear and desperation, Ajit complied with the scammers' demands, unwittingly transferring significant sums of money to multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. Over the course of a week, from February 7th to 14th, Ajit transferred varying amounts totaling Rs 2.3 crores, convinced that cooperating would absolve him of fabricated charges and impending legal consequences.

The ordeal reached its climax when the scammers abruptly ceased communication, leaving Ajit to grapple with the reality of being defrauded of his hard-earned wealth. It wasn't until after the Skype calls ceased that Ajit realized the extent of the deception and sought assistance from local authorities in Bengaluru.