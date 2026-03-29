An 80-year-old woman in Karnataka’s Srirangapatna has taken a bold stand against vote buying by putting up a sign saying her vote is not for sale. Her protest ahead of a cooperative election highlights concerns over cash-for-vote practices.

In a striking act of protest against electoral malpractice, an 80-year-old woman from Palahalli village in Srirangapatna taluk has drawn widespread attention by putting up a bold sign outside her house. At a time when allegations of cash-for-vote practices are surfacing even in local body elections, her message stands out as a strong reminder of democratic values.

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The sign reads, “Our vote is not for sale. We will not vote for those who come to buy it.”

A Stand Against Vote Buying

The woman, identified as 80-year-old Rudramma Nagaraju, says she is disillusioned with the growing trend of offering freebies and cash to influence voters ahead of the Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society election scheduled for March 29. Through her sign, she aims to send a clear message against such unethical practices.

Family Voices Concern

Rudramma’s son, Prasanna, spoke about their decision and expressed concern over the situation.

“Our family has two votes, my mother Rudramma’s and mine. Candidates are offering money and various inducements to secure votes,” he said.

A Call For Ethical Elections

He further added, “If cash is distributed for votes even in small cooperative society elections, how will these institutions survive? We are fed up with this system. That is why we put up the sign stating that our vote is not for sale and that we will not support anyone who tries to buy it.”

The family’s stand has resonated with many and highlights the need for transparency and integrity in grassroots-level elections.