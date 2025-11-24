BJP's R Ashoka slammed the '60% corrupt' Congress govt in Karnataka, demanding an election. He alleged a power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar, while speculation over a leadership change grows within the ruling party.

BJP alleges corruption, demands election

Amid speculation over a potential change in Karnataka's leadership, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and BJP MLA R Ashoka expressed his discontentment with the ruling Congress party and stated that an election was required in the state, since the current government was corrupt and needed to exit.

"Since the last two years, there has been a tussle for power and the CM's chair. There are reports of money transactions to MLAs, as there is a fight for power between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Horse trading is going on within the party," R Ashoka said.

He further alleged that the state government is collecting 60 per cent bribe for conducting every business. "We need an election in Karnataka because there is a 60% corrupt government in the state. This govt needs to go," he further said.

He said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had no power within the party. "There is no power with Mallikarjun Kharge, it is only with Sonia Gandhi. There is no power with the AICC President," he further said.

Opposition to protest over farmer suicides

He stated that on November 27, 28 and December 1 and 2, the opposition would hold a protest against the Congress government in the state over the issue of farmer suicides. Speaking to ANI, R Ashoka said, "On 27-28 November and 1-2 December, we will hold a protest against the Congress government in Karnataka over the issue of farmer suicides. More than 2000 farmers have lost their lives. They have not released any money for the flood-affected areas. For sugarcane, they have not paid any amount to the farmers. We will protest in every district."

Speculation over Congress leadership change

Amid mounting speculations over the possible change in the party's Karnataka leadership, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asserted that the high command will decide on the issue of change in the Chief Ministerial face. "I have nothing to say," Kharge said while addressing reporters outside his residence here.

"You have been standing here continuously for three days. There is nothing to say about the developments happening here. Whatever happens, the high command will do it. It is not required to worry too much about it," he added. His remarks come amid increasing speculation about a change in the CM face in Karnataka, with the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar being cited in political circles.

Home Minister Parameshwara in CM race

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara implied that he also remains in the Chief Ministerial race. It is no secret that demands for a CM from the Dalit community have surfaced multiple times within the Congress. When asked about the repeated meetings of Congress leaders from the Dalit community, including him, and Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Parameshwara said, "Dalits have been asking for the CM post for a long time."

"Will it happen because we met?" he asked. Parameshwara's remarks come in the backdrop of a dinner recently hosted by Jarkiholi for leaders from the Dalit community at his residence.

"We had dinner together at Satish Jarkiholi's (house). Is that wrong? We also talked about politics during the meeting. As ministers in the government, we discussed the works that need to be undertaken in the departments," he informed.

Parameshwara further stated that leaders from the Dalit community have met to discuss issues, including internal reservation among Schedule Castes (SCs). "We are all like-minded. The fight over internal reservation is over," he said, asking, "Should we not discuss our problems?"

"I have always been in the CM race. In 2013, I was the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). We brought the Congress government to power then. I have never said that I brought the government to power alone. Everyone worked together. People voted and made the party win. I was defeated at that time. I don't know what would have happened if I had won. They give the KPCC president a chance. That is not followed in some cases," Parameshwara said.

He clarified that no decisions are made in the party without the high command's go-ahead. When asked about any word from the high command on a possible change in leadership, Parameshwara said it was up to the Congress high command to suggest changes, but that time has not come yet.

Siddaramaiah terms it 'unnecessary debate'

Siddaramaiah earlier downplayed speculation about a leadership change in the state, terming it an "unnecessary debate" and attributing it to recent discussions about a cabinet reshuffle. The Chief Minister further said that the senior party leadership would take the final decisions on the cabinet reshuffle, as 2 of the total 34 ministerial posts are vacant and would be filled during the reshuffle. (ANI)

