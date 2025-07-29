Karnataka Opposition Leader R Ashoka blamed CM Siddaramaiah for the rise of the drug mafia in Mysuru, alleging government negligence and corruption. He also hinted at a possible CM change by October amid internal Congress rifts.

Mysuru: Karnataka opposition leader R Ashoka on Monday alleged that the rise of the drug mafia in Mysuru is a direct contribution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Questions Raised Over Drug Factory Operations

Speaking to reporters, he said that the drug mafia has raised its head in Mysuru, the home district of CM Siddaramaiah.

He questioned what the Home Department was doing when there is a drug factory operating in Mysuru, stating that the government has not yet woken up to the issue. He further asked who the owner was, who had provided the land, and who had allowed a business worth hundreds of crores to flourish, accusing the government of turning a blind eye. This, he said, is Siddaramaiah's contribution.

Ashoka remarked that Siddaramaiah, who came from JDS, became the CM, while Mallikarjun Kharge, who was with Congress, did not.

Criticises Congress Over Kharge’s CM Demand

He claimed Kharge has spoken about not being made CM and has now demanded to be appointed to clear the debt owed to him.

Ashoka asserted that a CM change is certain by October.

He added that Mallikarjun Kharge is speaking about former Chief Minister of Karnataka SM Krishna after his death, noting that Krishna's contributions to IT and BT have brought significant revenue to the state. While not claiming to predict the future, Ashoka said MLAs have confirmed a deal has been struck. Discussions about a CM change are ongoing in Congress across all districts. He remarked that DK Shivakumar is left to the mercy of the gods, depending on which deity grants him a boon.

Siddaramaiah Compared to Maharaja Without Development Work

Ashoka criticised Siddaramaiah for not discussing development, pointing out that he hasn't built even a single lake in Mysuru. Yet, he is compared to a Maharaja. He claimed Siddaramaiah does not discuss development with MLAs.

Regarding the deaths in Dharmasthala, Ashoka said an investigation is underway, but progressive organisations want the SIT to submit a report in their favour. He urged that the guilty be identified and that spreading negative news prematurely or defaming the Dharmasthala shrine should be avoided.