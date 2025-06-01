Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said drug cases in the state dropped from 6,723 in 2024 to 4,188 in 2025. He stressed the need to curb drugs in Bengaluru and Mangaluru and mentioned legal steps to tackle drugs and online betting.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday stressed that drugs must be curbed in Bengaluru and Mangaluru and said that the number of cases has gone down from 6,723 in 2024 to 4188 in 2025.

The Chief Minister further informed that the number of drug-related cases in the state saw a decline this year, adding that legal amendments are being considered to strengthen action against drug offences.

Speaking to reporters, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Drugs must be curbed in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Instructions have been given to officials to prevent it. In 2024, there were 6,723 cases. In 2025, the number of cases decreased to 4,188. Karnataka should become a drug-free state. We are also considering legal amendments. I have also spoken about online betting. Regarding preventing online betting, we'll see whether a new law is required and how to implement it. Instructions have been given regarding action at the level of drug peddlers."

Highlighting the government's administrative initiatives, CM Siddaramaiah stated that the state government has allocated necessary funds for the construction of Praja Soudhas and it would be constructed within two years.

"We have held a two-day meeting with DCs, SPs, and CEOs. I have also held a meeting with the district in-charge ministers. The CM Dashboard has been inaugurated. Out of 240 taluks, 63 are new taluks. These were formed during my previous term as Chief Minister. The BJP had approved 14 Mini Vidhana Soudhas. Now, we are calling them Praja Soudha (People's Soudha). It has been two years since we came to power. Approval has been given for buildings in 49 new taluks. We have granted permission for the construction of Praja Soudhas. We have also allocated the necessary funds for them. The Soudhas will be constructed within two years," he said.

Speaking on the prevailing situation of COVID, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "This time, COVID is not as dangerous. Still, I have instructed that precautionary measures and alertness must be maintained. There are no middlemen involved in our government's five Guarantee schemes. That's why I have instructed their effective implementation."