Mumbai Police uncovered a ₹390 crore drug racket linked to a clandestine lab in Mysuru. A total of 192 kg of mephedrone was seized and 8 people were arrested. The operation began after a drug seizure in Mumbai led police to the Mysuru unit.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Monday revealed the full extent of a massive drug bust that took place on the outskirts of Mysuru on Sunday. Authorities confirmed the seizure of 192 kg of mephedrone, a synthetic drug, with an estimated street value of ₹390 crore, and the arrest of eight individuals.

Initial Breakthrough Traced to April Arrest in Sakinaka

Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade stated that the investigation began in April, when a man was caught with 52 grams of mephedrone in Sakinaka, western Mumbai. His interrogation led to the identification of three more individuals, from whom police seized 4.53 kg of mephedrone worth ₹8 crore.

Key Accused Arrested in Mumbai, Leads Cops to Mysuru Lab

The probe then led to the arrest of Salim Imtiaz Sheikh alias Salim Landga (45) from Bandra Reclamation on July 25. Based on information provided by Sheikh, a Mumbai police team raided a location on Mysuru Ring Road.

What appeared to be a hotel and garage on the exterior was discovered to be a clandestine mephedrone production unit. The synthetic drug was allegedly being illegally manufactured there and supplied to Mumbai and nearby districts.

DCP Nalawade stated that during the July 26 operation, 187 kg of mephedrone was seized from the Mysuru site, worth approximately ₹382 crore. Three additional suspects were arrested during this raid, bringing the total arrests in the case to eight.

NDPS Act Invoked, More Arrests Likely

“This is part of a larger drug trafficking network and more arrests are expected,” said DCP Nalawade.

“We are also investigating the source of raw materials used to manufacture the drug,” he added.

All eight arrested individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.