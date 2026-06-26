The video features students across different homes eagerly sharing snacks and meals with their teacher. One child offers her chowmein, while others are seen serving idli-sambhar, a Chinese meal, French fries with juice, popcorn, pakodas, cheela, and even tea with peanuts.

For most tuition teachers, every session revolves around lessons, homework, and exam preparation. But for Kolkata-based digital creator Nisha Sarkar, her classes come with homemade treats, and an outpouring of affection from her students. In a video titled "Tuition teacher life," Nisha gave viewers a glimpse into the special bond she shares with the children she teaches. The now-viral clip captures students eagerly offering their favourite snacks during lessons.

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From plates of chowmein and idli-sambhar to French fries, juice, popcorn, pakodas, cheela, tea with peanuts, and even Chinese food, the children enthusiastically insisted on sharing their meals with their beloved teacher. Each clip reflects the joy and excitement with which the students welcomed her into their homes.

The video also highlights the close rapport Nisha has built with her pupils. Several snippets show children greeting her with cheerful "hi"s before settling into their studies, showing affection they feel around their teacher.

The wholesome video struck a chord with social media users, who praised the children's thoughtful gestures and the bond they share with Nisha.

The comments section quickly filled with admiration, with many users saying Nisha was fortunate to receive so much love from her students, while others called the children adorable and appreciated the beautiful relationship between teacher and pupils.